The Crystal Crop Protection IPO is a book built issue of ₹455.49 crore. This includes a fresh issue of 1.31 crore equity shares worth ₹354.77 crore plus an Offer for Sale of 37.03 lakh shares worth ₹100.71 crore. Subscription of the IPO will commence from November 18, 2026 while the closing date is November 20, 2026. The price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹259-272 per share. The lot size is 55 shares. Retail investors need to invest a minimum amount of ₹14,960 to bid for one lot. The allotment for the Crystal Crop Protection IPO is likely to happen on November 23, 2026. The stock is likely to list on BSE and NSE on November 26, 2026.
IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.
|Particulars
|Details
|IPO Opening Date
|November 18, 2026
|IPO Closing Date
|November 20, 2026
|Issue Size
|₹455.49 crore
|Fresh Issue
|₹354.77 crore
|Offer for Sale
|₹100.71 crore
|Price Band
|₹259–₹272 per share
|Face Value
|₹10 per share
|Lot Size
|55 shares
|Minimum Investment
|₹14,960
|Employee Discount
|₹25 per share
|Allotment Date
|November 23, 2026
|Refund Initiation
|November 25, 2026
|Credit of Shares
|November 25, 2026
|Tentative Listing Date
|November 26, 2026
|Listing Exchanges
|BSE and NSE
|Issue Type
|Book Building
|Book Running Lead Manager
|IIFL Capital Services Ltd.
|Registrar
|MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.
The total size of the issue comprises the fresh issue and OFS (Offer for Sale).
|Particulars
|Details
|Total Issue Size
|1,67,54,274 shares (₹455.49 crore)
|Fresh Issue
|1,30,51,580 shares (₹354.77 crore)
|Offer for Sale
|37,02,694 shares (₹100.71 crore)
|Pre-Issue Shareholding
|15,01,16,700 shares
|Post-Issue Shareholding
|16,31,68,280 shares
The issue will be utilised for repayment of borrowings, investments in material subsidiary and inorganic growth initiatives. The OFS will assist existing shareholders in selling of their stake.
|IPO Event
|Date
|IPO Opens
|11/18/26
|IPO Closes
|11/20/26
|Basis of Allotment
|11/23/26
|Initiation of Refunds
|11/25/26
|Credit of Shares to Demat
|11/25/26
|Listing on NSE and BSE
|11/26/26
Crystal Crop Protection Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is an crop solution company based out of India. The company has two core businesses namely Agrochemicals and Seeds. The company offers crop protection solutions in form of Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides. The company also has natural crop protection solutions like Bio stimulants, Bio protectants, Plant growth regulators, Liquid fertilizers, Micronutrients. The company also offers seeds for Field Crops, Vegetable Crops and Flowers. These products are developed to meet the requirement of farmers in India.
The company has a vertically integrated business consisting of R&D, Breeding, Tech enabled manufacturing, Backward integration and Distribution. They also work with Multinational companies to enhance their product development. As of 30th June 2026, the company has registered 63 Plant Variety Protection (PVP). The company has more than 275 Hybrid Seed Varieties. Its portfolio consists of 111 Field Crop varieties, 139 Vegetable Seed varieties and 25 Marigold Seed varieties. The company has an innovation Index of 24.62% The company has a strong distribution network. As of 30th June 2026, the company is present in 23 States and 4 Union Territories. It has 14717 Independent Distributors and More than 36 Distribution Centres.
The company has 2 business segments:
Crop Protection & Natural Crop Protection: Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio-stimulants, Bio-protectants, PGPR, Liquid fertilisers and Micronutrient.
Seed: Hybrid seed of Field Crops, Vegetable Crops and Flowers. The company has internal breeding facilities.
The company has the following key competitive advantages:
Crystal Crop Protection reported an improvement in its financial performance in FY26 compared with FY25. Its total income increased by approximately 16%, from ₹2,731.94 crore in FY25 to ₹3,180.98 crore in FY26. Profit after tax (PAT) grew by approximately 22%, from ₹118.39 crore to ₹144.91 crore during the same period.
EBITDA also increased from ₹315.28 crore in FY25 to ₹456.23 crore in FY26, indicating an improvement in operating profitability.
Financial SummaryAll figures in ₹ crore.
|Particulars
|June 30, 2026
|FY26
|FY25
|FY24
|Total Assets
|4,498.27
|3,927.24
|3,538.43
|2,541.92
|Total Income
|1,209.21
|3,180.98
|2,731.94
|2,271.71
|Profit After Tax
|135.78
|144.91
|118.39
|87.24
|EBITDA
|241.78
|456.23
|315.28
|209.06
|Net Worth
|–
|2,039.76
|1,600.10
|1,488.39
|Reserves and Surplus
|1,524.85
|1,386.12
|1,296.90
|1,197.23
|Total Borrowings
|952.02
|820.04
|947.02
|577.29
However, total borrowings increased to ₹952.02 crore as of June 30, 2026. In the last 3 months ended June 30, 2026, the company had total income of ₹1209.21 crore, PAT of ₹135.78 crore and EBITDA of ₹241.78 crore.
The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards debt repayment, investment in its material subsidiary and funding inorganic growth opportunities.
The key objects of the issue are:
|Sr. No.
|Objects of the Issue
|Amount (₹ crore)
|1
|Repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company
|247.94
|2
|Investment in Saffire Crop Science Private Limited for repayment/prepayment of its outstanding borrowings
|22.06
|3
|Funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes
|As specified in the offer documents
The company’s key performance indicators provide an overview of its profitability, capital efficiency and financial position.
|KPI
|June 30, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|ROE
|6.91%
|7.94%
|ROCE
|9.78%
|16.06%
|Debt/Equity
|0.41x
|0.41x
|RoNW
|6.25%
|7.14%
|PAT Margin
|11.23%
|4.56%
|EBITDA Margin
|20.20%
|14.47%
|NAV
|₹170.57
|₹160.03
|Price-to-Book Value
|1.59x
|1.70x
The improvement in margins is a positive sign. However, ROE and ROCE decreased, indicating a reduction in the returns generated from capital and shareholders.
The Crystal Crop Protection IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹259–₹272 per share. The company’s valuation metrics, as provided in the IPO details, are as follows:
|Valuation Metric
|Pre-IPO
|Post-IPO
|EPS (₹)
|9.65
|33.29
|P/E Ratio
|28.19x
|8.17x
|Market Capitalisation
|₹4,083.17 crore
|₹4,438.18 crore
As of November 17, 2026, the Crystal Crop Protection IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) stands at ₹13 per share.
At the upper price band of ₹272, the latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of ₹285 per share, representing a premium of approximately 4.78%.
The reported GMP trend is as follows:
|GMP Date
|GMP
|Estimated Listing Price
|Estimated Gain per Lot
|November 17, 2026
|₹13
|₹285
|₹715
|November 16, 2026
|₹13
|₹285
|₹715
|November 15, 2026
|₹15
|₹287
|₹825
|November 14, 2026
|₹27
|₹299
|₹1,485
|November 13, 2026
|₹40
|₹312
|₹2,200
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