Particulars Details IPO Opening Date November 18, 2026 IPO Closing Date November 20, 2026 Issue Size ₹455.49 crore Fresh Issue ₹354.77 crore Offer for Sale ₹100.71 crore Price Band ₹259–₹272 per share Face Value ₹10 per share Lot Size 55 shares Minimum Investment ₹14,960 Employee Discount ₹25 per share Allotment Date November 23, 2026 Refund Initiation November 25, 2026 Credit of Shares November 25, 2026 Tentative Listing Date November 26, 2026 Listing Exchanges BSE and NSE Issue Type Book Building Book Running Lead Manager IIFL Capital Services Ltd. Registrar MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Crystal Crop Protection IPO: Issue Size and Share Structure

The total size of the issue comprises the fresh issue and OFS (Offer for Sale).

Particulars Details Total Issue Size 1,67,54,274 shares (₹455.49 crore) Fresh Issue 1,30,51,580 shares (₹354.77 crore) Offer for Sale 37,02,694 shares (₹100.71 crore) Pre-Issue Shareholding 15,01,16,700 shares Post-Issue Shareholding 16,31,68,280 shares

The issue will be utilised for repayment of borrowings, investments in material subsidiary and inorganic growth initiatives. The OFS will assist existing shareholders in selling of their stake.

Crystal Crop Protection IPO Timetable

IPO Event Date IPO Opens 11/18/26 IPO Closes 11/20/26 Basis of Allotment 11/23/26 Initiation of Refunds 11/25/26 Credit of Shares to Demat 11/25/26 Listing on NSE and BSE 11/26/26

About Crystal Crop Protection Ltd.

Crystal Crop Protection Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is an crop solution company based out of India. The company has two core businesses namely Agrochemicals and Seeds. The company offers crop protection solutions in form of Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides. The company also has natural crop protection solutions like Bio stimulants, Bio protectants, Plant growth regulators, Liquid fertilizers, Micronutrients. The company also offers seeds for Field Crops, Vegetable Crops and Flowers. These products are developed to meet the requirement of farmers in India.

The company has a vertically integrated business consisting of R&D, Breeding, Tech enabled manufacturing, Backward integration and Distribution. They also work with Multinational companies to enhance their product development. As of 30th June 2026, the company has registered 63 Plant Variety Protection (PVP). The company has more than 275 Hybrid Seed Varieties. Its portfolio consists of 111 Field Crop varieties, 139 Vegetable Seed varieties and 25 Marigold Seed varieties. The company has an innovation Index of 24.62% The company has a strong distribution network. As of 30th June 2026, the company is present in 23 States and 4 Union Territories. It has 14717 Independent Distributors and More than 36 Distribution Centres.

Product Portfolio

The company has 2 business segments:

Crop Protection & Natural Crop Protection: Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio-stimulants, Bio-protectants, PGPR, Liquid fertilisers and Micronutrient.

Seed: Hybrid seed of Field Crops, Vegetable Crops and Flowers. The company has internal breeding facilities.

Crystal Crop Protection IPO – Key Competitive Advantages

The company has the following key competitive advantages:

Strong R&D: The company has strong R&D internally to produce innovative products. They also work with Multinational to develop new innovative products.

Well known brand: The company is well known in India for engaging with lots of farmers and knowing what they need.

Strong Distribution Network: The company has strong distribution networks with coverage across 23 States and 4 Union Territories in India.

Vertical Integrations: The company has vertical integrations. They have strong backwards integration and technology enabled manufacturing processes.

Diverse Product Portfolio: The company has a diverse portfolio with coverage in crop protection, natural crop protection and hybrid seed.

Acquisitions: The company have acquired and integrated to help build up their portfolio.

Wide Range of Crops: The company’s products have a wide range of crops they cater to, both field, vegetable and flower crops.

Crystal Crop Protection IPO: Financial Performance

Crystal Crop Protection reported an improvement in its financial performance in FY26 compared with FY25. Its total income increased by approximately 16%, from ₹2,731.94 crore in FY25 to ₹3,180.98 crore in FY26. Profit after tax (PAT) grew by approximately 22%, from ₹118.39 crore to ₹144.91 crore during the same period.

EBITDA also increased from ₹315.28 crore in FY25 to ₹456.23 crore in FY26, indicating an improvement in operating profitability.

Financial SummaryAll figures in ₹ crore.