EAAA India Alternatives IPO GMP Today: Check Latest GMP and Subscription Status

The EAAA India Alternatives IPO GMP was quoting at ₹11 on October 28, 2026 at 10:02 AM. This translates into 0.66% of the upper price band of ₹1,665. Based on the GMP, the expected listing price will be ₹1,676.

The GMP has fallen to ₹11 from ₹121 on October 23. The expected profit per lot is ₹99.

EAAA India Alternatives IPO Subscription

As on October 28, 2026 10:21 AM, the EAAA India Alternatives IPO had a total subscription of 0.39x.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) were 0.58x subscribed. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) were subscribed for 0.74x. However, the Small NII (S-NII) under NII were subscribed 0.16x whereas the Big NII (B-NII) were subscribed for 1.03x. Retail Individual Investors (RII) had a subscription of 0.13x.

EAAA India Alternatives IPO GMP and Subscription

articulars Details GMP Date October 28, 2026 Latest GMP ₹11 (0.66%) Upper Price Band ₹1,665 Estimated Listing Price ₹1,676 Estimated Profit per Lot ₹99 QIB Subscription 0.58x NII Subscription 0.74x S-NII Subscription 0.16x B-NII Subscription 1.03x RII Subscription 0.13x Overall Subscription 0.39x

The EAAA India Alternatives IPO GMP and subscription figures reflect the data available on October 28, 2026. GMP-based listing prices and estimated profits are indicative and may change.

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