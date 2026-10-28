EAAA India Alternatives IPO GMP Today: Check Latest GMP and Subscription Status

28 Oct 2026 , 10:53 AM
The EAAA India Alternatives IPO GMP was quoting at ₹11 on October 28, 2026 at 10:02 AM. This translates into 0.66% of the upper price band of ₹1,665. Based on the GMP, the expected listing price will be ₹1,676.
The GMP has fallen to ₹11 from ₹121 on October 23. The expected profit per lot is ₹99.
As on October 28, 2026 10:21 AM, the EAAA India Alternatives IPO had a total subscription of 0.39x.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) were 0.58x subscribed. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) were subscribed for 0.74x. However, the Small NII (S-NII) under NII were subscribed 0.16x whereas the Big NII (B-NII) were subscribed for 1.03x. Retail Individual Investors (RII) had a subscription of 0.13x.
|articulars
|Details
|GMP Date
|October 28, 2026
|Latest GMP
|₹11 (0.66%)
|Upper Price Band
|₹1,665
|Estimated Listing Price
|₹1,676
|Estimated Profit per Lot
|₹99
|QIB Subscription
|0.58x
|NII Subscription
|0.74x
|S-NII Subscription
|0.16x
|B-NII Subscription
|1.03x
|RII Subscription
|0.13x
|Overall Subscription
|0.39x
The EAAA India Alternatives IPO GMP and subscription figures reflect the data available on October 28, 2026. GMP-based listing prices and estimated profits are indicative and may change.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. The views and investment recommendations mentioned in the article are reported by investment experts, analysts, broking houses, rating agencies and other market professionals in their own capability and do not represent the views of Indiainfoline/IIFL Capital website or its management. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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