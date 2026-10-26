JIO IPO Allotment Status Check Online: Steps, GMP, Listing Expectations and Key Details

The Jio IPO allotment status can be checked online by investors who applied for the public issue. The IPO received an overall subscription of 21.36 times, reflecting strong demand across investor categories, particularly Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs).

Applicants can check their Jio IPO allotment status through the official NSE and BSE websites using their PAN number or application number, subject to the availability of the allotment status on the respective portals.

Investors who receive shares can check their allotment details online. Those who do not receive shares will have their blocked funds released through the applicable ASBA or UPI mandate process, as per the IPO schedule.

How to Check Jio IPO Allotment Status on NSE

Investors can follow these steps to check their Jio IPO allotment status on the NSE website:

Visit the NSE IPO Bid Verification Portal. Select Jio Platforms IPO from the IPO list. Enter your PAN Number. Enter your Application Number, if requested by the portal. Click Submit to view the relevant application details.

The portal will display the available application or allotment information associated with the details entered.

How to Check Jio IPO Allotment Status on BSE

Applicants can also check their Jio IPO allotment status through the BSE website by following these steps:

Visit the BSE IPO Application Status Page. Select Issue Type – Equity. Select Issue Name – Jio Platforms IPO Enter your Application Number or PAN Number, as required. Enter the captcha code. Click Submit.

The website will display the application status and allotment details available for the selected issue.

Jio IPO Share Credit and Refund Timeline

For successful applicants:

Allotted shares will be credited to their demat accounts before the listing date, according to the IPO schedule.

Applicants who do not receive shares will have their blocked funds released through the applicable ASBA or UPI mandate process.

Investors can check their bank account or UPI mandate status for confirmation of the fund release.

The allotment, share credit, refund and listing dates will follow the official schedule announced for the IPO.

Jio IPO GMP Today

The Jio IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at ₹247 per share on October 26, 2026, according to the supplied GMP data.

Based on the upper issue price of ₹1,119 per share, the estimated listing price is around ₹1,366 per share, indicating an estimated listing gain of approximately 22.07%.

The GMP reflects the premium at which the shares are reportedly trading in the unofficial grey market before listing. However, GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price or returns.

Jio IPO GMP Trend

GMP Date GMP Estimated Listing Price (₹1,119 Upper Price) Estimated Profit per Lot* 26-Oct-2026 ₹247 (22.07%) ₹1,366 ₹2,964 25-Oct-2026 ₹247 (22.07%) ₹1,366 ₹2,964 24-Oct-2026 ₹247 (22.07%) ₹1,366 ₹2,964 23-Oct-2026 ₹250 (22.34%) ₹1,369 ₹3,000 22-Oct-2026 ₹240 (21.45%) ₹1,359 ₹2,880 21-Oct-2026 ₹246 (21.98%) ₹1,365 ₹2,952 20-Oct-2026 ₹273 (24.40%) ₹1,392 ₹3,276 19-Oct-2026 ₹245 (21.89%) ₹1,364 ₹2,940 18-Oct-2026 ₹250 (22.34%) ₹1,369 ₹3,000 17-Oct-2026 ₹235 (21.00%) ₹1,354 ₹2,820 16-Oct-2026 ₹221 (19.75%) ₹1,340 ₹2,652 15-Oct-2026 ₹221 (19.75%) ₹1,340 ₹2,652 14-Oct-2026 ₹206 (18.41%) ₹1,325 ₹2,472 13-Oct-2026 ₹218 (19.48%) ₹1,337 ₹2,616 12-Oct-2026 ₹182 (16.26%) ₹1,301 ₹2,184 11-Oct-2026 ₹172 (15.37%) ₹1,291 ₹2,064 10-Oct-2026 ₹171 (15.28%) ₹1,290 ₹2,052 9-Oct-2026 ₹173 (15.46%) ₹1,292 ₹2,076 8-Oct-2026 ₹167 (14.92%) ₹1,286 ₹2,004 7-Oct-2026 ₹182 (16.26%) ₹1,301 ₹2,184 6-Oct-2026 ₹167 (14.92%) ₹1,286 ₹2,004 5-Oct-2026 ₹156 (13.94%) ₹1,275 ₹1,872 4-Oct-2026 ₹148 (13.23%) ₹1,267 ₹1,776

Estimated profit is based on the supplied figures for a lot of 12 shares. Actual listing prices and returns may differ.

Jio IPO Subscription Status

The Jio IPO received an overall subscription of 21.36 times, with institutional investors recording the strongest demand. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 67.15 times, while the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category was subscribed 13.99 times.

The subscription details across investor categories are presented below.

Investor Category Subscription Allotment Chances (Approx.) Shares Applied For Share of Total Issue Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 67.15x — 4,90,07,828 24.8% Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 13.99x — 3,64,44,568 18.5% Small NII (S-NII, up to ₹10 lakh) 10.20x ~1 out of 11 1,21,48,189 6.2% Big NII (B-NII, above ₹10 lakh) 15.88x ~1 out of 16 2,42,96,379 12.3% Retail Individual Investors (RII) 2.76x ~1 out of 3 8,50,37,326 43.1% Employees (EMP) 2.91x ~1 out of 3 46,94,836 2.4% Shareholders 7.59x ~1 out of 8 2,23,41,376 11.3% Overall 21.36x — 19,75,25,934 —

Note: The allotment chances are approximate figures based on the supplied data and should not be interpreted as guaranteed probabilities. The reported share counts and category percentages may reflect different calculation bases.

What Does Jio IPO GMP Indicate?

The latest Jio IPO GMP data indicates a potential listing premium of approximately 22.07% over the upper issue price of ₹1,119 per share.

At the latest reported GMP of ₹247, the estimated listing price works out to ₹1,366 per share. For an application lot of 12 shares, this implies a theoretical gain of ₹2,964, assuming the shares list at the estimated price.

The GMP trend also shows that the premium has fluctuated during October. It reached ₹273 on October 20 before declining to ₹247 by October 26, indicating some moderation in grey-market expectations.

However, GMP is an unofficial indicator and can change rapidly with market conditions, subscription trends and investor sentiment. The actual listing price will depend on several factors, including:

Overall stock market performance.

Demand for shares on the listing day.

Institutional and retail investor participation.

Company-specific developments and valuation expectations.

Broader economic conditions and market sentiment.

Investors should treat GMP-based listing prices as estimates rather than assured outcomes.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.