JIO IPO Allotment Status Check Online: Steps, GMP, Listing Expectations and Key Details

26 Oct 2026 , 03:04 PM
The Jio IPO allotment status can be checked online by investors who applied for the public issue. The IPO received an overall subscription of 21.36 times, reflecting strong demand across investor categories, particularly Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs).
Applicants can check their Jio IPO allotment status through the official NSE and BSE websites using their PAN number or application number, subject to the availability of the allotment status on the respective portals.
Investors who receive shares can check their allotment details online. Those who do not receive shares will have their blocked funds released through the applicable ASBA or UPI mandate process, as per the IPO schedule.
Investors can follow these steps to check their Jio IPO allotment status on the NSE website:
The portal will display the available application or allotment information associated with the details entered.
Applicants can also check their Jio IPO allotment status through the BSE website by following these steps:
The website will display the application status and allotment details available for the selected issue.
For successful applicants:
The allotment, share credit, refund and listing dates will follow the official schedule announced for the IPO.
The Jio IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at ₹247 per share on October 26, 2026, according to the supplied GMP data.
Based on the upper issue price of ₹1,119 per share, the estimated listing price is around ₹1,366 per share, indicating an estimated listing gain of approximately 22.07%.
The GMP reflects the premium at which the shares are reportedly trading in the unofficial grey market before listing. However, GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price or returns.
|GMP Date
|GMP
|Estimated Listing Price (₹1,119 Upper Price)
|Estimated Profit per Lot*
|26-Oct-2026
|₹247 (22.07%)
|₹1,366
|₹2,964
|25-Oct-2026
|₹247 (22.07%)
|₹1,366
|₹2,964
|24-Oct-2026
|₹247 (22.07%)
|₹1,366
|₹2,964
|23-Oct-2026
|₹250 (22.34%)
|₹1,369
|₹3,000
|22-Oct-2026
|₹240 (21.45%)
|₹1,359
|₹2,880
|21-Oct-2026
|₹246 (21.98%)
|₹1,365
|₹2,952
|20-Oct-2026
|₹273 (24.40%)
|₹1,392
|₹3,276
|19-Oct-2026
|₹245 (21.89%)
|₹1,364
|₹2,940
|18-Oct-2026
|₹250 (22.34%)
|₹1,369
|₹3,000
|17-Oct-2026
|₹235 (21.00%)
|₹1,354
|₹2,820
|16-Oct-2026
|₹221 (19.75%)
|₹1,340
|₹2,652
|15-Oct-2026
|₹221 (19.75%)
|₹1,340
|₹2,652
|14-Oct-2026
|₹206 (18.41%)
|₹1,325
|₹2,472
|13-Oct-2026
|₹218 (19.48%)
|₹1,337
|₹2,616
|12-Oct-2026
|₹182 (16.26%)
|₹1,301
|₹2,184
|11-Oct-2026
|₹172 (15.37%)
|₹1,291
|₹2,064
|10-Oct-2026
|₹171 (15.28%)
|₹1,290
|₹2,052
|9-Oct-2026
|₹173 (15.46%)
|₹1,292
|₹2,076
|8-Oct-2026
|₹167 (14.92%)
|₹1,286
|₹2,004
|7-Oct-2026
|₹182 (16.26%)
|₹1,301
|₹2,184
|6-Oct-2026
|₹167 (14.92%)
|₹1,286
|₹2,004
|5-Oct-2026
|₹156 (13.94%)
|₹1,275
|₹1,872
|4-Oct-2026
|₹148 (13.23%)
|₹1,267
|₹1,776
Estimated profit is based on the supplied figures for a lot of 12 shares. Actual listing prices and returns may differ.
The Jio IPO received an overall subscription of 21.36 times, with institutional investors recording the strongest demand. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 67.15 times, while the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category was subscribed 13.99 times.
The subscription details across investor categories are presented below.
|Investor Category
|Subscription
|Allotment Chances (Approx.)
|Shares Applied For
|Share of Total Issue
|Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB)
|67.15x
|—
|4,90,07,828
|24.8%
|Non-Institutional Investors (NII)
|13.99x
|—
|3,64,44,568
|18.5%
|Small NII (S-NII, up to ₹10 lakh)
|10.20x
|~1 out of 11
|1,21,48,189
|6.2%
|Big NII (B-NII, above ₹10 lakh)
|15.88x
|~1 out of 16
|2,42,96,379
|12.3%
|Retail Individual Investors (RII)
|2.76x
|~1 out of 3
|8,50,37,326
|43.1%
|Employees (EMP)
|2.91x
|~1 out of 3
|46,94,836
|2.4%
|Shareholders
|7.59x
|~1 out of 8
|2,23,41,376
|11.3%
|Overall
|21.36x
|—
|19,75,25,934
|—
Note: The allotment chances are approximate figures based on the supplied data and should not be interpreted as guaranteed probabilities. The reported share counts and category percentages may reflect different calculation bases.
The latest Jio IPO GMP data indicates a potential listing premium of approximately 22.07% over the upper issue price of ₹1,119 per share.
At the latest reported GMP of ₹247, the estimated listing price works out to ₹1,366 per share. For an application lot of 12 shares, this implies a theoretical gain of ₹2,964, assuming the shares list at the estimated price.
The GMP trend also shows that the premium has fluctuated during October. It reached ₹273 on October 20 before declining to ₹247 by October 26, indicating some moderation in grey-market expectations.
However, GMP is an unofficial indicator and can change rapidly with market conditions, subscription trends and investor sentiment. The actual listing price will depend on several factors, including:
Investors should treat GMP-based listing prices as estimates rather than assured outcomes.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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