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Jio IPO draws record Rs 90,500 crore in Day 1 bids among Indian IPOs above Rs 15,000 crore

21 Oct 2026 , 07:24 PM

Jio Platforms’ Rs 30,230-crore IPO attracted Rs 90,500 crore in Jio IPO Day 1 bids on October 21, the highest aggregate bid value among Indian IPOs that raised more than Rs 15,000 crore. The issue was subscribed three times by 5 pm, exchange data showed.

Key Takeaways

  • The qualified institutional buyer portion was subscribed nine times, compared with 0.67 times for retail.
  • Total demand for the IPO reached Rs 3.4 lakh crore, including Rs 2.5 lakh crore from the anchor book.
  • The non-institutional investor portion was subscribed 1.456 times.
  • Employee and shareholder reservations were subscribed 1.28 times and 1.36 times, respectively.

Jio IPO demand reaches three times as QIB subscriptions lead

Investors bid for 59.1 crore Jio Platforms shares against 19.75 crore shares on offer on October 21, exchange data showed.

The qualified institutional buyer portion received bids for 44.1 crore shares against 4.9 crore shares on offer. The retail portion received bids for 5.71 crore shares against 8.5 crore shares reserved for the category, exchange data showed.

Exchange data showed that the non-institutional investor portion was subscribed 1.456 times. Employee reservations were subscribed 1.28 times, while shareholder reservations were subscribed 1.36 times.

Jio Platforms said total demand of Rs 3.4 lakh crore comprised Rs 2.5 lakh crore from the anchor book alongside the day’s Rs 90,500-crore bids. The company allotted shares worth Rs 8,109.85 crore to 212 anchor investors at the top end of its price band.

Jio’s Day 1 bids set benchmarks against other large IPOs

Hyundai Motor India’s Rs 27,859-crore IPO attracted bids worth Rs 66,000 crore over three days in October 2024, a total that Jio’s first-day bids exceeded, public issue data showed.

LG Electronics recorded aggregate demand of Rs 6.2 lakh crore, the highest among all IPOs, while its Rs 11,607-crore public issue was subscribed 54 times, public issue data showed.

Reliance Power’s IPO attracted financial commitments exceeding Rs 7.5 lakh crore after allowing investors to make a partial payment upfront instead of paying the full amount immediately, public issue data showed.

Jio IPO subscription ends on October 23 ahead of October 28 listing

The IPO window for Jio Platforms subscription would remain open until October 23. The company is scheduled to list on October 28.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. The views and investment recommendations mentioned in the article are reported by investment experts, analysts, broking houses, rating agencies and other market professionals in their own capability and do not represent the views of Indiainfoline/IIFL Capital website or its management. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #IndianIPO
  • #JioIPO
  • #JioIPO Day1
  • #JioIPO Listing Date
  • #JioIPO2026
  • #JioIPOSubscription
  • #JioPlatforms
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