Jio IPO GMP Today: Check estimated listing price

India’s most awaited IPO – Jio Platforms Ltd, is all set to list on the exchanges tomorrow – 28th Oct, 2026. And all eyes are currently turning to its GMP – which is currently holding a premium of ₹246 representing listing gains of 22%. However, investors are advised to note that GMP are unofficial figures and should not be considered as guaranteed listing price.

According to the GMP data for October 27, 2026, Jio Platforms Ltd is currently commanding a premium of ₹246 per share in the Grey Market, translating to a gain of approximately 22%. If an investor is allotted 1 lot of the Jio IPO – they will own 12 shares. At the current GMP, the listing gains over 1 lot will be approximately ₹2,952. Based on the upper price band of ₹1,119, the estimated listing could be around ₹1,365

JIO IPO GMP Trend

The GMP Trend for Jio Platforms Ltd has held a consistent upward movement. The initial GMP premium of ₹148 on October 4, 2026 is currently trading at ₹246, surging almost 66%. Out of 24 Grey Market sessions, the IPO has had 13 positive sessions and 11 negative + unchanged sessions.

Date and time GMP Estimated listing price Estimated gain per lot IPO subscription October 27, 9:37 AM ₹246 (21.98%) ₹1,365 ₹2,952 — October 26, 11:37 PM ₹245 (21.89%) ₹1,364 ₹2,940 — October 25, 11:37 PM ₹247 (22.07%) ₹1,366 ₹2,964 — October 24, 11:37 PM ₹247 (22.07%) ₹1,366 ₹2,964 — October 23, 11:37 PM ₹250 (22.34%) ₹1,369 ₹3,000 21.36x October 22, 11:37 PM ₹240 (21.45%) ₹1,359 ₹2,880 5.40x October 21, 11:37 PM ₹246 (21.98%) ₹1,365 ₹2,952 3.04x October 20, 11:37 PM ₹273 (24.40%) ₹1,392 ₹3,276 — October 19, 11:37 PM ₹245 (21.89%) ₹1,364 ₹2,940 — October 18, 11:37 PM ₹250 (22.34%) ₹1,369 ₹3,000 — October 17, 11:37 PM ₹235 (21.00%) ₹1,354 ₹2,820 — October 16, 11:37 PM ₹221 (19.75%) ₹1,340 ₹2,652 — October 15, 11:37 PM ₹221 (19.75%) ₹1,340 ₹2,652 — October 14, 11:37 PM ₹206 (18.41%) ₹1,325 ₹2,472 — October 13, 11:37 PM ₹218 (19.48%) ₹1,337 ₹2,616 — October 12, 11:37 PM ₹182 (16.26%) ₹1,301 ₹2,184 — October 11, 11:37 PM ₹172 (15.37%) ₹1,291 ₹2,064 — October 10, 11:37 PM ₹171 (15.28%) ₹1,290 ₹2,052 — October 9, 11:37 PM ₹173 (15.46%) ₹1,292 ₹2,076 — October 8, 11:37 PM ₹167 (14.92%) ₹1,286 ₹2,004 — October 7, 11:37 PM ₹182 (16.26%) ₹1,301 ₹2,184 — October 6, 11:37 PM ₹167 (14.92%) ₹1,286 ₹2,004 — October 5, 11:37 PM ₹156 (13.94%) ₹1,275 ₹1,872 — October 4, 11:37 PM ₹148 (13.23%) ₹1,267 ₹1,776 —

Source: Data provided. GMP and estimated listing figures are unofficial and indicative.

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