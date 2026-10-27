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Jio IPO GMP Today: Check estimated listing price

27 Oct 2026 , 11:09 AM

India’s most awaited IPO – Jio Platforms Ltd, is all set to list on the exchanges tomorrow – 28th Oct, 2026. And all eyes are currently turning to its GMP – which is currently holding a premium of ₹246 representing listing gains of 22%. However, investors are advised to note that GMP are unofficial figures and should not be considered as guaranteed listing price.

According to the GMP data for October 27, 2026, Jio Platforms Ltd is currently commanding a premium of ₹246 per share in the Grey Market, translating to a gain of approximately 22%. If an investor is allotted 1 lot of the Jio IPO – they will own 12 shares. At the current GMP, the listing gains over 1 lot will be approximately ₹2,952. Based on the upper price band of ₹1,119, the estimated listing could be around ₹1,365

JIO IPO GMP Trend

The GMP Trend for Jio Platforms Ltd has held a consistent upward movement. The initial GMP premium of ₹148 on October 4, 2026 is currently trading at ₹246, surging almost 66%. Out of 24 Grey Market sessions, the IPO has had 13 positive sessions and 11 negative + unchanged sessions.

Date and time GMP Estimated listing price Estimated gain per lot IPO subscription
October 27, 9:37 AM ₹246 (21.98%) ₹1,365 ₹2,952
October 26, 11:37 PM ₹245 (21.89%) ₹1,364 ₹2,940
October 25, 11:37 PM ₹247 (22.07%) ₹1,366 ₹2,964
October 24, 11:37 PM ₹247 (22.07%) ₹1,366 ₹2,964
October 23, 11:37 PM ₹250 (22.34%) ₹1,369 ₹3,000 21.36x
October 22, 11:37 PM ₹240 (21.45%) ₹1,359 ₹2,880 5.40x
October 21, 11:37 PM ₹246 (21.98%) ₹1,365 ₹2,952 3.04x
October 20, 11:37 PM ₹273 (24.40%) ₹1,392 ₹3,276
October 19, 11:37 PM ₹245 (21.89%) ₹1,364 ₹2,940
October 18, 11:37 PM ₹250 (22.34%) ₹1,369 ₹3,000
October 17, 11:37 PM ₹235 (21.00%) ₹1,354 ₹2,820
October 16, 11:37 PM ₹221 (19.75%) ₹1,340 ₹2,652
October 15, 11:37 PM ₹221 (19.75%) ₹1,340 ₹2,652
October 14, 11:37 PM ₹206 (18.41%) ₹1,325 ₹2,472
October 13, 11:37 PM ₹218 (19.48%) ₹1,337 ₹2,616
October 12, 11:37 PM ₹182 (16.26%) ₹1,301 ₹2,184
October 11, 11:37 PM ₹172 (15.37%) ₹1,291 ₹2,064
October 10, 11:37 PM ₹171 (15.28%) ₹1,290 ₹2,052
October 9, 11:37 PM ₹173 (15.46%) ₹1,292 ₹2,076
October 8, 11:37 PM ₹167 (14.92%) ₹1,286 ₹2,004
October 7, 11:37 PM ₹182 (16.26%) ₹1,301 ₹2,184
October 6, 11:37 PM ₹167 (14.92%) ₹1,286 ₹2,004
October 5, 11:37 PM ₹156 (13.94%) ₹1,275 ₹1,872
October 4, 11:37 PM ₹148 (13.23%) ₹1,267 ₹1,776

Source: Data provided. GMP and estimated listing figures are unofficial and indicative.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. The views and investment recommendations mentioned in the article are reported by investment experts, analysts, broking houses, rating agencies and other market professionals in their own capability and do not represent the views of Indiainfoline/IIFL Capital website or its management. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #GreyMarketPremium
  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOAllotment
  • #IPOListing
  • #JioIPO
  • #JioIPOGMP
  • #JioIPOGMPToday
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