Jio IPO GMP Today: Issue Subscribed 7.01 Times on Day 3; GMP at ₹245

Jio Platforms IPO saw a lot of interest on the third day of bidding as of 12:12 PM on October 23, 2026, according to the subscription data released. The issue was subscribed 7.01 times as of 12:12 PM on October 23, 2026. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) were the most interested with their shares subscribed 14.62 times followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 9.63 times.

Retail individual investor (RII) portion was subscribed 2.09 times while the employee and shareholder portions were subscribed 2.49 times and 5.75 times respectively.

The grey market premium (GMP) was at ₹245 per share, which is 21.89% of the upper price band of ₹1,119.. At this premium, the estimated listing price is ₹1,364 per share. However, GMP is an unofficial market indicator and does not guarantee the IPO’s listing price or returns.

Jio Platforms IPO: Key Pointers

Detail Information Overall Subscription The IPO was subscribed 7.01 times by 12:12 PM on October 23, compared with 5.40 times at the end of Day 2 and 3.04 times on Day 1. QIB Demand The qualified institutional buyers’ subscribed the IPO 14.62 times, making it the most subscribed investor category. NII Subscription The non-institutional investor category was subscribed 9.63 times, with the large NII segment subscribing for 11.04 times subscription. Retail Subscription The retail individual investor portion was subscribed 2.09 times, up from 1.55 times at the end of Day 2. Employee and Shareholder Demand The employee category was subscribed 2.49 times, while the shareholder category reached 5.75 times. Jio IPO GMP Today The grey market premium stood at ₹245 per share, indicating a premium of 21.89% over the upper price band. Estimated Listing Price Based on the latest GMP, the estimated listing price is ₹1,364 per share, compared with the upper issue price of ₹1,119. GMP Trend The GMP has eased from ₹273 on October 20 to ₹245 on October 23, although it remains above ₹200. IPO Closing Date The three-day public issue is scheduled to close on October 23, 2026.

Jio Platforms IPO Subscription Status: Day 3

As of 12:12 PM on October 23, the Jio Platforms IPO had received bids for approximately 19.75 crore shares against the shares available for subscription in the reported categories, taking the overall subscription to 7.01 times.

Institutional investors continued to lead the bidding, while demand from retail investors also strengthened compared with the previous two days.

Investor category Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 (12:12 PM) QIB 9.04x 12.87x 14.62x NII 1.61x 5.67x 9.63x Small NII (up to ₹10 lakh) 1.33x 4.24x 6.81x Big NII (above ₹10 lakh) 1.75x 6.38x 11.04x Retail investors 0.73x 1.55x 2.09x Employees 1.33x 2.05x 2.49x Shareholders 1.41x 3.92x 5.75x Overall 3.04x 5.40x 7.01x

Source: Subscription figures provided from BSE and NSE data. Day 3 figures are as of 12:12 PM on October 23, 2026, and may change before the issue closes.

Which Investor Category Is Leading the Jio IPO Subscription?

The QIB category led the subscription at 14.62 times, reflecting substantial institutional demand. Within the NII segment, large non-institutional investors recorded 11.04 times subscription, compared with 6.81 times for small NIIs.

The retail portion reached 2.09 times subscription, indicating that bids had crossed the shares reserved for individual retail investors. The shareholder category was subscribed 5.75 times, while the employee portion stood at 2.49 times.

The subscription figures show demand across all reported categories. However, the final subscription multiple will depend on bids received by the closing time on October 23.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP Today: Premium at ₹245

The grey market premium (GMP) for Jio Platforms stood at ₹245 per share on October 23 at 11:37 AM, according to the data provided. At the upper price band of ₹1,119, this implies an estimated listing price of ₹1,364 per share.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP — October 23, 2026

Metric Value GMP ₹245 per share Premium 21.89% of the upper price band Upper price band ₹1,119 Indicative listing price ₹1,364 Indicative gain per 12-share lot ₹2,940

These figures are estimates based on the reported GMP, not guaranteed listing outcomes. Grey market transactions are unofficial, and the premium can change before listing.

Jio IPO GMP Trend: October 4–23

The GMP strengthened through much of October, rising from ₹148 on October 4 to ₹273 on October 20. It subsequently moderated to ₹246 on October 21, ₹240 on October 22 and ₹245 on October 23.

Date GMP Estimated listing price October 23 ₹245 ₹1,364 October 22 ₹240 ₹1,359 October 21 ₹246 ₹1,365 October 20 ₹273 ₹1,392 October 19 ₹245 ₹1,364 October 18 ₹250 ₹1,369 October 17 ₹235 ₹1,354 October 16 ₹221 ₹1,340 October 14 ₹206 ₹1,325 October 12 ₹182 ₹1,301 October 10 ₹171 ₹1,290 October 7 ₹182 ₹1,301 October 4 ₹148 ₹1,267

Source: GMP figures as reported. Dates not shown in the table have been omitted for brevity.

The premium has retreated from its October 20 peak but remains elevated relative to early October. This suggests that grey market expectations remain positive, while recent fluctuations indicate that those expectations are not static.

What Does the Jio Platforms IPO Subscription Data Indicate?

Three trends stand out from the latest figures:

Institutional demand remains strong: QIB subscription of 14.62 times is the highest among the reported investor categories. Demand has broadened: Retail, NII, employee and shareholder subscription multiples have all risen since Day 1. GMP remains positive but volatile: The premium is ₹245, below its October 20 high of ₹273, showing that grey market expectations have fluctuated even as subscriptions increased.

Subscription data and GMP offer different perspectives. Subscription measures bids relative to the shares available in each category, while GMP reflects unofficial market expectations. Neither independently establishes the price at which the stock will list.

Jio Platforms IPO: What Happens Next?

The issue is scheduled to close on October 23, 2026. Investors can track the final subscription figures after bidding ends, followed by the allotment process and the announcement of the listing schedule.

The final demand figures will show how far subscription increased on the closing day. The eventual listing price, however, will depend on market conditions and investor demand when trading begins.