JIO IPO Live - India's Biggest IPO Fully Subscribed within hours of going public. Check GMP and Live Subscription Status

Detail Information IPO Dates October 21–23, 2026 Price Band ₹1,065–₹1,119 per share Lot Size 12 shares Minimum Investment ₹13,428 at the upper price band Issue Size Approximately 27 crore fresh equity shares Offer for Sale (OFS) None; the issue comprises entirely fresh equity shares Expected Valuation Around ₹10.3 lakh crore at the upper end of the price band Day 1 Subscription Status 1.03 times as of October 21, 2026, at 10:41 AM Grey Market Premium (GMP) ₹265 per share, or 23.68% of the upper price band, as of October 21, 2026, at 10:37 AM Estimated Listing Price ₹1,384 per share based on the prevailing GMP; this is an unofficial estimate, not a guaranteed listing price Key Details to Track Category-wise subscription, GMP movements, expert reviews, allotment date and expected listing date

As per the subscription data updated on October 21, 2026, at 10:41 AM, the Jio Platforms IPO witnessed subscription multiples of 1.03 times to the shares on offer. The issue received bids for 19,75,25,934 pieces, equal to around 1.65 crore lots.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category witnessed subscription multiples of 3.25 times to the shares offered to this category. The employee subscription stood at 0.59 times, whereas the shareholder category received subscription of 0.45 times.

The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) subscription was at 0.26 times, whereas the Retail Individual Investors (RII) got subscribed 0.25 times. In the NII category, Small NII (application up to ₹10 lakh) got subscribed 0.38 times, whereas Big NII (application of more than ₹10 lakh) got subscribed 0.21 times.

Jio Platforms IPO: Category-Wise Subscription

Investor Category Subscription Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 3.25x Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 0.26x Small NII (up to ₹10 lakh) 0.38x Big NII (above ₹10 lakh) 0.21x Retail Individual Investors (RII) 0.25x Employees (EMP) 0.59x Shareholders 0.45x Overall Subscription 1.03x

Subscription data as of October 21, 2026, at 10:41 AM. Figures may change throughout the IPO bidding period.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Jio Platforms IPO stood at ₹265 per share on October 21, 2026, at 10:37 AM. This represents a premium of 23.68% over the upper price band of ₹1,119.

Based on the prevailing GMP, the estimated listing price works out to ₹1,384 per share. For an investor applying for one lot of 12 shares at the upper price band, this implies an indicative gain of ₹3,180, assuming the estimated listing price materialises.

However, GMP is an unofficial indicator of market sentiment and is not a reliable guarantee of listing performance. Actual listing prices may differ substantially from grey market estimates.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP Trend

The Jio Platforms IPO GMP has moved higher over the past several days, rising from ₹148 on October 4 to ₹265 on October 21, 2026. The premium reached ₹273 on October 20 before easing slightly in the latest update.

GMP Date GMP Premium Estimated Listing Price October 21, 2026 ₹265 23.68% ₹1,384 October 20, 2026 ₹273 24.40% ₹1,392 October 19, 2026 ₹245 21.89% ₹1,364 October 18, 2026 ₹250 22.34% ₹1,369 October 17, 2026 ₹235 21.00% ₹1,354 October 16, 2026 ₹221 19.75% ₹1,340 October 15, 2026 ₹221 19.75% ₹1,340 October 14, 2026 ₹206 18.41% ₹1,325 October 13, 2026 ₹218 19.48% ₹1,337 October 12, 2026 ₹182 16.26% ₹1,301 October 11, 2026 ₹172 15.37% ₹1,291 October 10, 2026 ₹171 15.28% ₹1,290 October 9, 2026 ₹173 15.46% ₹1,292 October 8, 2026 ₹167 14.92% ₹1,286 October 7, 2026 ₹182 16.26% ₹1,301 October 6, 2026 ₹167 14.92% ₹1,286 October 5, 2026 ₹156 13.94% ₹1,275 October 4, 2026 ₹148 13.23% ₹1,267

GMP figures are unofficial market indications. Estimated listing prices are calculated using the upper price band of ₹1,119 plus the corresponding GMP.

Jio Platforms IPO: Price Band, Lot Size, Minimum Investment

As per the draft prospectus, the Jio Platforms IPO has a price band of ₹1,065-₹1,119. The lot size of the Jio Platforms IPO is 12 shares. Therefore, the minimum investment in the IPO will be ₹12,780 (12 x 1,065), whereas the maximum amount will be ₹13,428 (12 x 1,119).

The company has proposed to issue around 27 crore new equity shares as part of the IPO. Therefore, the issue will be a fresh issuance and will not have any offer-for-sale (OFS) component. Consequently, the valuation will also be based on the upper end of the price band, which comes out to be around ₹10.3 lakh crore.

Before investing in the Jio Platforms IPO, investors must study the offer document, financials, risk factors, and the IPO proceeds utilization. It will help them make a well-informed decision to invest in the ongoing issue.

Jio Platforms IPO: What Investors Should Watch Out For

As the IPO opens on October 21, 2026, and will close on October 23, 2026, all the investors will be glued to the subscription updates and news surrounding the IPO. As per the day one subscription update, the demand seems to be led by the QIB category. Whereas the demand from the retail and NII categories seems to be lower than expected.

One of the critical aspects that investors will watch out for is the Grey Market Premium (GMP). As the GMP has surged substantially in early October, there are high expectations of the IPO valuation being at the upper end of the price band. However, with recent developments suggesting a possible moderation in the premium, the valuation might see some changes too.

Therefore, it will be prudent for investors to wait for the final subscription data, issue updates, allotment status, and listing information. Moreover, investors must not get influenced by the GMP and take a rational view while applying for the IPO.

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