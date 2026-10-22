Jio Platforms IPO Day 2: GMP Trend and Subscription Status

As of 11:02 AM on October 22, 2026, the Jio Platforms IPO was subscribed 3.48 times, with strong demand from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and the retail investor category crossing full subscription. The grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹247 per share, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹1,366 against the upper price band of ₹1,119.
Overall subscription reaches 3.48x: The IPO received bids for 19.75 crore shares against the shares offered across investor categories, according to the supplied subscription data.
QIB subscription leads at 9.42x: The qualified institutional buyer category recorded the highest subscription, reflecting substantial institutional demand.
Retail portion crosses 1x: The retail individual investor (RII) category was subscribed 1.03 times.
NII portion subscribed 2.34x: The non-institutional investor category recorded 2.34 times subscription, with small NII investors at 2.06x and big NII investors at 2.48x.
Employee and shareholder categories: The employee portion was subscribed 1.61 times, while the shareholder category recorded 2.06 times subscription.
GMP at ₹247: The latest grey market premium at 10:37 AM on October 22 indicated a premium of 22.07% over the upper issue price of ₹1,119.
Estimated listing price of ₹1,366: Based on the latest GMP, the implied listing price was ₹1,366 per share. This is an indicative estimate based on unofficial grey market activity and does not guarantee the actual listing price.
GMP remains elevated: The premium increased from ₹206 on October 14 to ₹247 on October 22, after touching ₹273 on October 20.
|Date
|GMP
|Premium
|Estimated listing price
|October 22
|₹247
|22.07%
|₹1,366
|October 21
|₹246
|21.98%
|₹1,365
|October 20
|₹273
|24.40%
|₹1,392
|October 19
|₹245
|21.89%
|₹1,364
|October 18
|₹250
|22.34%
|₹1,369
|October 17
|₹235
|21.00%
|₹1,354
|October 16
|₹221
|19.75%
|₹1,340
|October 14
|₹206
|18.41%
|₹1,325
The estimated listing prices are based on the upper issue price of ₹1,119 per share. GMP figures are unofficial and may fluctuate.
As of October 22, 2026, 11:02 AM.
|Investor category
|Subscription
|QIB
|9.42x
|NII
|2.34x
|Small NII (up to ₹10 lakh)
|2.06x
|Big NII (above ₹10 lakh)
|2.48x
|Retail investors (RII)
|1.03x
|Employees
|1.61x
|Shareholders
|2.06x
|Overall
|3.48x
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. The views and investment recommendations mentioned in the article are reported by investment experts, analysts, broking houses, rating agencies and other market professionals in their own capability and do not represent the views of Indiainfoline/IIFL Capital website or its management. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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