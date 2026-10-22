Jio Platforms IPO Day 2: GMP Trend and Subscription Status

As of 11:02 AM on October 22, 2026, the Jio Platforms IPO was subscribed 3.48 times, with strong demand from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and the retail investor category crossing full subscription. The grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹247 per share, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹1,366 against the upper price band of ₹1,119.

Key Pointers

Overall subscription reaches 3.48x: The IPO received bids for 19.75 crore shares against the shares offered across investor categories, according to the supplied subscription data.

QIB subscription leads at 9.42x: The qualified institutional buyer category recorded the highest subscription, reflecting substantial institutional demand.

Retail portion crosses 1x: The retail individual investor (RII) category was subscribed 1.03 times.

NII portion subscribed 2.34x: The non-institutional investor category recorded 2.34 times subscription, with small NII investors at 2.06x and big NII investors at 2.48x.

Employee and shareholder categories: The employee portion was subscribed 1.61 times, while the shareholder category recorded 2.06 times subscription.

GMP at ₹247: The latest grey market premium at 10:37 AM on October 22 indicated a premium of 22.07% over the upper issue price of ₹1,119.

Estimated listing price of ₹1,366: Based on the latest GMP, the implied listing price was ₹1,366 per share. This is an indicative estimate based on unofficial grey market activity and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

GMP remains elevated: The premium increased from ₹206 on October 14 to ₹247 on October 22, after touching ₹273 on October 20.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP Trend

Date GMP Premium Estimated listing price October 22 ₹247 22.07% ₹1,366 October 21 ₹246 21.98% ₹1,365 October 20 ₹273 24.40% ₹1,392 October 19 ₹245 21.89% ₹1,364 October 18 ₹250 22.34% ₹1,369 October 17 ₹235 21.00% ₹1,354 October 16 ₹221 19.75% ₹1,340 October 14 ₹206 18.41% ₹1,325

The estimated listing prices are based on the upper issue price of ₹1,119 per share. GMP figures are unofficial and may fluctuate.

Jio Platforms IPO Subscription Details

As of October 22, 2026, 11:02 AM.