The Mahanadi Coalfields IPO will be issued through the book-building process with a total size of Rs 8981.12 crore. It will be an OFS issue of 66.18 crore equity shares. The issue will open for subscription on November 19, 2026 and will close on November 23, 2026. The price band for the IPO has been set between Rs 129 and Rs 136 per share. The lot size has been fixed at 110 shares. Minimum investment of retail investors will be Rs 14,960 to apply for 1 lot at the higher end.

Expected IPO allotment date is November 25, 2026. The tentative listing date of the IPO will be November 27, 2026 on the BSE & NSE. The book running lead manager of the issue is SBI Capital Markets Ltd. KFin Technologies Ltd. is acting as the registrar to the issue.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: Key Details

Particulars Details IPO Opening Date November 19, 2026 IPO Closing Date November 23, 2026 Issue Size ₹8,981.12 crore Fresh Issue Nil Offer for Sale 66,18,36,300 shares Price Band ₹129–₹136 per share Face Value ₹2 per share Lot Size 110 shares Minimum Investment ₹14,960 Employee Discount ₹6 per share IPO Allotment Date November 25, 2026 Refund Initiation November 26, 2026 Credit of Shares November 26, 2026 Tentative Listing Date November 27, 2026 Listing Exchanges BSE and NSE Issue Type Book Building Book Running Lead Manager SBI Capital Markets Ltd. Registrar KFin Technologies Ltd.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO Timetable

The Mahanadi Coalfields IPO will be open for subscription for 5 calendar days starting on November 19, 2026. The tentative timeline for the offer is as such:

IPO Event Date IPO Opens November 19, 2026 IPO Closes November 23, 2026 Basis of Allotment November 25, 2026 Initiation of Refunds November 26, 2026 Credit of Shares to Demat November 26, 2026 Listing on NSE and BSE November 27, 2026

About Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) is incorporated in the year April, 1992 and is the largest producing coal company of India. It is engaged in the mining and production activities of non-coking coal primarily to meet the requirement of the power sector and other industries like cement, steel, sponge iron, aluminium and paper.

MCL mainly operates in the Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields of Odisha. MCL is a 100% subsidiary of Coal India Limited and has been set up to increase the domestic production of coal.

As on June 30, 2026 the company has a total of 17 mines with 14 of them being opencast mines. The company also has 3 underground mines. These mines are backed with facilities like Coal Handling Plants, Rapid Loading Facilities, Silos, Rail connectivity and Coal Evacuation facilities.

The company has an almost fully mechanised mining system. Extensive surface mining machinery has been used to reduce the use of explosives and keep the vibration, dust and noise levels to a minimum.

The company has an Ib Valley Coal Washery with a capacity to process 10 Million Tonnes of coal per annum. Low ash washed coal is produced here which is primarily supplied to high efficiency power plants.

The company has long term Fuel Supply Agreement with its customers. It has invested significantly in R&D, technology and efficiency. The company has a focus on sustainable mining. Solar projects have also been undertaken.

As on September 30, 2026 there are a total of 20,526 permanent employees working with the company across various departments like Mining, Engineering, Excavation, Finance, HR, Environment, Marketing etc.

Competitive Advantages

The Mahanadi Coalfields has many competitive advantages such as:

1) Leading Coal Producer in India – The Mahanadi Coalfields are the leading coal producer in India with high reserves.

2) Fully-Owned by Coal India Limited – Mahanadi Coalfields can use the resources and advantages of Coal India Limited.

3) High Reserves – Mahanadi Coalfields have high reserves meaning that they have long term non-coking coal production.

4) High Amount of Mechanised Mining – There is a high amount of surface miners in place with mostly open cast mining.

5) Long Term Fuel Supply Contracts with Major Power Utilities – As there are long term contracts with major power utilities they have a large client base.

6) Efficient Coal Transport – The coal is efficiently transported via rail links, coal corridors, quick loading facilities and ports along the east coast.

7) Innovation Focused – The Mahanadi Coalfields focus on innovation and using technology to improve their operations. They also focus on sustainable mining.

8) Wide Range of Industry Use – The coal from Mahanadi Coalfields is used in a wide range of industries such as power generation, cement, steel, aluminium, sponge iron and paper.

Mahanadi Coalfields Financial Performance

Mahanadi Coalfields had an overall stable financial performance in FY25-FY26. The company’s total income rose by around 3% to INR 33,899.28 crore from INR 33,028.65 crore in FY25. However, its profit after tax fell marginally by 1% to INR 10,698.12 crore from INR 10,825.12 crore.

It has a strong asset base, increasing net worth and almost no borrowings.

Financial Summary

All figures in ₹ crore.

Particulars Sep 30, 2026 FY26 FY25 FY24 Total Assets 57,711.68 55,358.27 53,590.53 50,687.79 Total Income 17,107.83 33,899.28 33,028.65 33,590.34 Profit After Tax 4,880.66 10,698.12 10,825.12 11,841.55 EBITDA 7,463.98 16,084.93 15,331.11 16,636.91 Net Worth 22,399.80 21,371.23 18,343.49 16,119.91 Reserves and Surplus 20,945.38 19,932.31 16,873.51 14,700.91 Total Borrowings 2.76 3.16 3.35 3.95

Key Financial Observations

Revenue Growth: Total income increased by approximately 2.64% in FY26 compared with FY25, indicating moderate growth.

Total income increased by approximately 2.64% in FY26 compared with FY25, indicating moderate growth. Profitability: PAT declined by approximately 1.17% year-on-year in FY26, while EBITDA increased by around 4.92%.

PAT declined by approximately 1.17% year-on-year in FY26, while EBITDA increased by around 4.92%. Asset Base: Total assets increased from ₹53,590.53 crore in FY25 to ₹55,358.27 crore in FY26.

Total assets increased from ₹53,590.53 crore in FY25 to ₹55,358.27 crore in FY26. Net Worth: Net worth grew by approximately 16.51% in FY26, reflecting an improvement in the company’s equity base.

Net worth grew by approximately 16.51% in FY26, reflecting an improvement in the company’s equity base. Low Borrowings: Total borrowings stood at just ₹3.16 crore as of March 31, 2026, indicating minimal financial leverage.

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, the company reported total income of ₹17,107.83 crore and PAT of ₹4,880.66 crore.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

The company’s profitability and return ratios provide additional insight into its financial performance.

KPI September 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 ROCE 30.44% 73.26% RoNW 22.29% 53.87% PAT Margin 28.43% 31.56% EBITDA Margin 43.63% 47.45% NAV ₹33.84 ₹32.29 Price-to-Book Value – 4.21x

The September 2026 figures indicate lower returns on capital employed and net worth compared with FY26. PAT and EBITDA margins also moderated during the period.

However, the company’s PAT margin of 28.43% and EBITDA margin of 43.63% indicate that it continued to maintain substantial operating profitability during the first half of FY27.

Objective of Issue

It is an Offer for Sale Issue.

The company is issuing 66,18,36,300 equity shares for an aggregate consideration of up to ₹8981.12 crore.

Since it is an OFS Issue, Mahanadi Coalfields will not earn any proceeds from this issue. All proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

As such, there will not be any increase in capital to the balance sheet of the company.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO Valuation

Valuation Metric Pre-IPO Post-IPO EPS ₹16.16 ₹14.75 P/E Ratio 8.42x 9.22x Market Capitalisation at Offer Price ₹90,009.74 crore To be confirmed

With reference to the price range, the company has a P/E ratio of 9.22x after the issue and 8.42x before the issue.

While this gives investors an indication of how the issue valuates relative to other coal and mining sector listed companies, in order to have meaningful valuations there should be a comparison between production capabilities, profitability, reserves, efficiency and potential growth.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP

On November 17, 2026, the Grey Market Premium for the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO is ₹3.30.

Based on the price range and the current GMP, the company is expected to list at ₹139.30, representing an estimated premium of 2.43%.

The GMP trend is given below:

GMP Date GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Gain per Lot 11/17/26 ₹3.30 ₹139.30 ₹363 11/16/26 ₹3.50 ₹139.50 ₹385 11/15/26 ₹7.00 ₹143.00* ₹770* 11/14/26 ₹9.25 ₹145.25* ₹1,017.50*

The estimated listing price and profit for Nov. 15 and Nov 14 are calculated based on the price range of ₹136 and the GMP

GMP is an unofficial indicator of investor sentiment in the grey market and can fluctuate before listing. It is not a reliable indicator of actual listing performance and should not be considered a guarantee of returns.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: Important Things Investors Should Know

Before applying for the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO, investors may consider the following factors:

Market Position: Mahanadi Coalfields holds a leading position in India’s coal production industry and benefits from its established operations in Odisha.

Mahanadi Coalfields holds a leading position in India’s coal production industry and benefits from its established operations in Odisha. Financial Strength: The company reported substantial profitability, healthy operating margins and negligible borrowings in FY26.

The company reported substantial profitability, healthy operating margins and negligible borrowings in FY26. Parent Company Support: Its association with Coal India Limited provides strategic backing and access to an established industry ecosystem.

Its association with Coal India Limited provides strategic backing and access to an established industry ecosystem. Revenue Concentration: The company’s business is primarily linked to non-coking coal demand, particularly from the power sector.

The company’s business is primarily linked to non-coking coal demand, particularly from the power sector. Regulatory and Environmental Factors: Coal mining operations are exposed to environmental regulations, land acquisition requirements and sustainability-related challenges.

Coal mining operations are exposed to environmental regulations, land acquisition requirements and sustainability-related challenges. OFS Structure: Since the issue is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive funds for capital expenditure, debt repayment or business expansion.

Since the issue is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive funds for capital expenditure, debt repayment or business expansion. Profitability Trends: The company reported a decline in PAT in FY26, while its return ratios and operating margins moderated in the six months ended September 2026.

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