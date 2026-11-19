The grey market premium (GMP) for the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO is trading at Rs 3.10 on November 19. This gives a premium of 2.28% over the upper price band of the IPO. Hence, the estimated listing price is calculated to be Rs 139.10.

Profits per lot

Based on the recent grey market premium, profits in each lot is estimated to be Rs 341.

Trend in GMP

The grey market premium is largely stable. It has come down from Rs 3.65 on November 17 to Rs 3.10 on November 18. The GMP has been stable at Rs 3.10 on November 19.

GMP Date GMP Estimated Listing Price November 19 ₹3.10 (2.28%) ₹139.10 November 18 ₹3.10 (2.28%) ₹139.10 November 17 ₹3.65 (2.68%) ₹139.65 November 16 ₹3.50 (2.57%) ₹139.50 November 15 ₹7.00 ₹143.00* November 14 ₹9.25 ₹145.25*

Note: The estimated price at listing on November 14 and November 15 has been calculated based on the upper price band of Rs 136.

Interpretation of GMP

Based on the recent GMP, the Premium on Mahanadi Coalfields IPO is 2.28% (Rs 3.10). It has fallen back from the level on November 14, implying lowering of grey market expectations.

It may be noted that the estimated price at listing, based on upper issue price band (Rs 136) and recent GMP is Rs 139.10. However, it must be noted that GMP is not an official indicator and may change prior to listing. Hence, actual price at listing may differ. Investors cannot be assured of any returns.

Note: The grey market premium for the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO is not an official indicator and should not be considered as a reliable source to determine the performance at listing.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.