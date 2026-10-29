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SFC Environmental Technologies IPO GMP Today at ₹9.50; Subscription Status at 0.62x

29 Oct 2026 , 12:14 PM

SFC Environmental Technologies IPO GMP: SFC Environmental Technologies IPO GMP is currently trading at Rs 9.50 on October 29, 2026, at 11:37 AM. The listing price of the company is likely to be at Rs 339.50, which indicates a 2.88 percent premium over the IPO price range high of Rs 330.

Based on the latest GMP, investors can make an estimated profit of Rs 427 per lot. However, it is an informal indicator and can change before the listing. Therefore, the listing price and profits indicated here are not certain.

SFC Environmental Technologies IPO GMP Today

Particulars Details
GMP date and time October 29, 2026, 11:37 AM
Upper IPO price band ₹330
Latest GMP ₹9.50
GMP percentage 2.88%
Estimated listing price ₹339.50
Estimated profit per lot ₹427

The GMP has declined from ₹31 on October 21 to ₹9.50 on October 29. It stood at ₹17 on October 27 and ₹10 on October 28, indicating a decline in the unofficial grey market premium over the period.

SFC Environmental Technologies IPO Subscription Status

The SFC Environmental Technologies IPO was subscribed 0.62 times overall as of October 29, 2026, at 11:40 AM, according to the subscription data provided.

Investor Category Subscription
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 0.61x
Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 0.94x
Small NII (S-NII) 1.01x
Big NII (B-NII) 0.90x
Retail Individual Investors (RII) 0.49x
Overall Subscription 0.62x

The small NII category has shown the highest subscription for the IPO at 1.01 times. The overall NII category has shown a subscription of 0.94 times. The QIB category has shown subscription at 0.61 times while the retail segment has shown subscription at 0.49 times.

SFC Environmental Technologies IPO GMP and Subscription: Key Takeaway

SFC Environmental Technologies currently carries a GMP of Rs 9.50 on October 29, 2026. This indicates that the company will list at an estimated price of Rs 339.50 against the price range high of Rs 330. Overall the IPO has seen subscription at 0.62 times as of 11:40 AM.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. The views and investment recommendations mentioned in the article are reported by investment experts, analysts, broking houses, rating agencies and other market professionals in their own capability and do not represent the views of Indiainfoline/IIFL Capital website or its management. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

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  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOGMPToday
  • #IPOListing
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  • #SFCEnvironmentalTechnologiesGMP
  • #SFCEnvironmentalTechnologiesIPO
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