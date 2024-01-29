iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

Markets poised for a positive start

29 Jan 2024 , 08:44 AM

The conclusion of the January F&O series brought disappointment to the Nifty 50, as the index experienced a decline of 420 points during this period.

However, the GIFT Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India, showing a gain of 79.50 points or 0.37%.

On January 25, bears took control of Dalal Street, causing frontline indices Sensex and Nifty to relinquish their gains from the previous session. This downward trend was primarily influenced by the decline in banking, FMCG, and IT stocks.

At the close, the Sensex was down 359.64 points or 0.51% at 70,700.67, while the Nifty recorded a decline of 101.40 points or 0.47%, settling at 21,352.60.

Looking at the broader Asian markets on Monday, there was a predominantly positive trend. Traders were anticipating a series of GDP and inflation announcements scheduled for the week from various countries in the region. Japan’s Nikkei showed an increase of 0.8%, and the Kospi index demonstrated a gain of 1%. This positive momentum reflects the market’s focus on key economic indicators in the upcoming week.

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • GIFT nifty
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Closing Bell: Nifty Surges 1.68% to 23,441 as Reliance Rallies 11.6% on Record Profit, Crude Cools Below $110

Closing Bell: Nifty Surges 1.68% to 23,441 as Reliance Rallies 11.6% on Record Profit, Crude Cools Below $110

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Nov 2026|04:34 PM
Reliance Share Price Jumps 8%, Takes Market Capitalisation Above ₹17 Lakh Crore

Reliance Share Price Jumps 8%, Takes Market Capitalisation Above ₹17 Lakh Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Nov 2026|01:36 PM
SEBI recommends removing 12.5% LTCG tax for foreign investors in pre-budget proposal

SEBI recommends removing 12.5% LTCG tax for foreign investors in pre-budget proposal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Nov 2026|12:58 PM
Gold and Silver Prices Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold and Silver Prices Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Other Cities

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Nov 2026|12:18 PM
Dixon Technologies surge 11.26% after 47% revenue jump in Q2

Dixon Technologies surge 11.26% after 47% revenue jump in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Nov 2026|12:04 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.