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Japan's 2nd largest bank invests in One Planet Partners

29 Oct 2026 , 07:24 PM

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank (SuMiTB) invested in Mumbai-based One Planet Partners (OPP) on October 29, 2026, and entered into a strategic partnership to expand its exposure to India’s energy transition and manufacturing sectors. SuMiTB said the partnership will focus on Indian companies benefiting from the energy transition, energy security requirements and the Make in India initiative.

Key Takeaways

  • SuMiTB agreed to establish a dedicated separately managed account with OPP to invest in high-growth Indian companies.
  • OPP was founded in Mumbai in 2024 and focuses on equity investments in commercially successful, high-growth Indian companies.
  • OPP’s founding partners include former Tata, McKinsey and Blackstone executives.
  • SuMiTB said it was sharpening its focus on real assets, including energy, real estate, shipping and aircraft.

SuMiTB’s dedicated account with OPP targets Indian growth companies

SuMiTB agreed to establish a dedicated separately managed account with OPP, and the Mumbai-based firm will manage the account, the bank said.

The account will invest in high-growth Indian companies and strengthen SuMiTB’s participation in the energy transition and manufacturing sectors, according to the bank.

SuMiTB said its investment in OPP and the strategic partnership will expand its equity investment activities in sectors supported by government policies and rising investment requirements.

OPP’s 2024 Mumbai founding and investment team

OPP was founded in Mumbai in 2024, the firm said.

The firm focuses on equity investments in commercially successful, high-growth Indian companies that benefit from India’s energy transition, energy security requirements and the Make in India initiative.

OPP’s founding partners include Mukund Rajan and Bobby Pauly, who held key roles within the Tata Group and helped launch its private equity business.

Mrinalini Mirchandani was the first female senior partner at McKinsey India and has experience serving the private equity industry, OPP said.

Sheetal Thakkar brings investment experience from Blackstone and the Tata Group.

SuMiTB lists energy, real estate, shipping and aircraft as real assets

SuMiTB said it was sharpening its broader focus on real assets, including energy, real estate, shipping and aircraft.

The bank said it aims to use its investment capabilities, industry expertise and ability to identify opportunities to develop investment and financing opportunities that contribute to a sustainable society.

India’s energy transition creates the investment focus for OPP

SuMiTB said India’s energy transition presents opportunities as the country addresses climate change concerns while strengthening energy security.

The bank said the energy transition sector is expected to generate investment and financing opportunities.

The partnership gives OPP a platform to invest in Indian businesses operating at the intersection of energy transition, energy security and domestic manufacturing, the firm said.

Related Tags

  • #BusinessNews
  • #EnergySecurity
  • #EnergyTransition
  • #EquityInvestments
  • #IndiaInvestment
  • #IndianManufacturing
  • #InvestmentNews
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