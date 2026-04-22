HCL shares decline 10%. Hit 52-week low on weak Q4 numbers

Shares of HCL Technologies touched their 52-week low declining 10% to a low of 1,281 on NSE today, post reporting a mixed set of results for the fourth quarter of FY26, highlighting steady revenue growth but continued pressure on profitability and future outlook due to macroeconomic uncertainty and evolving client behavior.

Q4 FY26 Financial Performance and Market Reaction

In Q4 FY26, the company posted a net profit of ₹4,488 crore, reflecting a modest 4.2% year-on-year increase compared to ₹4,307 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit rose a stronger 10.10%, indicating some operational improvement. Revenue for the quarter came in at ₹33,981 crore, up 12.34% YoY from ₹30,246 crore, though quarter-on-quarter growth remained largely flat at just 0.32%.

Despite this growth, the market reacted negatively, with the stock falling as much as 9.7% on April 22, 2026, touching a low of ₹1,301 per share, signaling investor concerns over future growth prospects.

Full-Year FY26 Performance Highlights

For the full financial year FY26, HCLTech reported net profit of ₹16,642 crore, marking a decline of 4.30% from ₹17,390 crore in FY25. However, revenue showed resilience, rising 11.18% to ₹130,144 crore, driven by steady demand across key service lines.

The company’s total contract value (TCV) stood at $9.323 billion for the full year, with Q4 contributing $1.936 billion in deal wins, indicating a reasonably strong deal pipeline despite macro headwinds.

FY27 Guidance Reflects Cautious Outlook

Looking ahead, the company has issued a cautious revenue growth guidance of 1% to 4% for FY27 in constant currency terms. This subdued outlook reflects ongoing market volatility, reduced discretionary spending by clients, and specific ramp-downs in at least two client engagements. Management acknowledged that decision-making cycles have lengthened, further impacting near-term growth visibility.

AI Growth and Pricing Pressures

A key theme emerging from the results is the growing influence of artificial intelligence on the business. HCLTech reported an annualized AI revenue run-rate of $620 million, with Q4 alone contributing $155 million. However, the rise of AI is also introducing pricing pressures, with the company noting a 2% to 3% annual deflation impact. For example, deals previously valued at $100 million may now be priced closer to $80 million due to automation and efficiency gains driven by AI.

Segment-Wise Performance Analysis

Segment-wise performance remained mixed. The IT and Business Services segment grew 4.3% YoY, while Engineering and R&D (ER&D) rose 3.8%. In contrast, the software segment saw a sharp decline of 14.1%, weighing on overall margins.

Geographic Performance Trends

Geographically, India and the Americas delivered moderate growth of 5.3% and 4.9% respectively, while Europe declined by 2.9%, reflecting regional economic challenges.

Workforce Expansion and Hiring Trends

From a workforce perspective, HCLTech added 802 employees in Q4, taking total headcount to 227,181. The company continues to invest in fresh talent, hiring 1,712 freshers during the quarter and 11,744 across FY26, signaling a long-term commitment to capability building despite short-term uncertainties.

Analyst Reactions and Concerns

Analysts have expressed cautious views following the results.

JPMorgan Chase noted that revenue missed expectations by around 2%, with weakness in the services segment and lower-than-expected software margins. Key concerns included reduced telecom spending in the US and cancellations related to SAP programs.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley highlighted that AI-led deflation could continue to impact growth in the near term, while margin expansion may remain constrained due to reinvestment of currency gains.

Management Commentary and Strategic Outlook

CEO C. Vijayakumar emphasized that the company is operating in a weak demand environment characterized by cautious client spending and delayed project decisions. However, he also pointed to a strong AI-driven pipeline across segments as a positive indicator for future growth.

Conclusion: Balancing Growth and Headwinds

Overall, while HCL Technologies continues to demonstrate revenue resilience and strong deal activity, the combination of AI-driven pricing pressure, macroeconomic uncertainty, and cautious client behavior is shaping a challenging near-term outlook for the company.

Inputs taken from PTI

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