Nestlé India Delivers Strong Q4 FY26: Profit Surges, Margins Hold Firm Amid Cost Pressures

Nestlé India has reported a robust set of results for Q4 FY26, marked by strong double-digit growth across revenue and profit metrics, outperforming both analyst expectations and its own historical performance benchmarks. The quarter reflects sustained demand strength, effective pricing strategies, and continued investment in brand-building despite a mixed commodity environment.

Strong Profit Growth Beats Expectations

Nestlé India posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,110.9 crore for the quarter, registering a sharp year-on-year increase of 27.18% compared to ₹873.46 crore in Q4 FY25. On a standalone basis, net profit stood slightly higher at ₹1,114.1 crore, up nearly 26% year-on-year.

The performance significantly outpaced Street expectations, which had pegged profit at around ₹998 crore with an anticipated growth rate of 12.7%. The actual outcome highlights stronger-than-expected operational efficiency and demand resilience.

Revenue Growth Driven by Domestic Strength

Revenue from operations came in at ₹6,747.8 crore, reflecting a healthy 22.6% year-on-year increase from ₹5,503.88 crore. Total sales grew even slightly higher at 23.4%, underlining consistent volume momentum across categories.

Domestic performance was a key driver, with domestic sales rising 23.1% year-on-year to ₹6,445 crore — the highest-ever quarterly domestic sales for the company. This underscores the strength of Nestlé India’s core portfolio in the Indian market and continued penetration across both urban and semi-urban regions.

Margins Remain Healthy Despite Higher Investments

Despite a significant increase in advertising and promotional spends — up more than 50% year-on-year — the company maintained a strong EBITDA margin of 26.3%. This reflects disciplined cost management and the ability to balance brand investments with profitability.

Management highlighted that growth was driven by a combination of double-digit volume expansion, premiumisation of products, and deeper market penetration strategies.

Dividend Declaration and Shareholder Returns

In line with its consistent shareholder payout policy, the board has declared a final dividend of ₹5 per share on a face value of ₹1. The company has also announced key corporate dates:

67th Annual General Meeting: July 3, 2026

Dividend record date: July 10, 2026

Dividend payment date: On or after July 30, 2026

Market Reaction Positive

The stock responded positively to the earnings beat, rising around ~6% on the NSE to approximately ₹1,360 following the results announcement. Investors appeared encouraged by the combination of strong earnings growth, margin stability, and robust domestic demand.

Commodity Landscape: Mixed but Manageable

Input cost trends remain varied across key commodities:

Coffee prices remain under pressure due to favourable crop conditions in Vietnam and Brazil

Cocoa prices are subdued on improved supply and moderated demand

Sugar remains stable

Edible oil prices are firm, influenced by global crude trends and biodiesel demand

Wheat is facing pressure from unseasonal rains affecting harvest quality and output

Milk prices remain elevated and are expected to stay firm through the summer season

While the commodity environment presents selective cost challenges, Nestlé India’s pricing power and premium product mix have helped absorb volatility effectively.

Outlook

The results reinforce Nestlé India’s position as a steady compounding FMCG player, with consistent demand for its core food and beverage portfolio. Strong domestic consumption, brand investments, and operational discipline continue to support both growth and profitability.

Going forward, the company’s ability to manage commodity pressures while sustaining volume-led growth will remain a key focus area for investors.

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