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NSE IPO Nears Reality After SEBI Settlement: A Boost for PSU Insurers

21 Apr 2026 , 05:31 PM

India’s capital markets may soon witness one of the most anticipated listings as the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) moves closer to filing its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). A key regulatory overhang appears to be easing, with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) reportedly finalising a settlement fee of around ₹1,800 crore in connection with long-pending co-location and dark fibre cases.

Clearing the Regulatory Path

The settlement, determined by SEBI’s High Powered Advisory Committee (HPAC), is expected to resolve one of the most significant hurdles delaying NSE’s public listing. The co-location controversy, which raised concerns about preferential access to trading systems, had kept the exchange under regulatory scrutiny for years. With a final order likely soon, the path toward IPO filing appears much clearer

IPO Structure: A Pure Offer for Sale

NSE’s IPO is reported to be structured entirely as an Offer for Sale (OFS). This means the exchange itself will not raise fresh capital; instead, existing shareholders will dilute their stakes. NSE’s ownership is notably fragmented, with approximately 1.95 lakh shareholders collectively holding 100% of the company. These investors will be required to opt into the IPO before the DRHP is filed, making participation a key decision point for a large and diverse shareholder base.

Massive Value Unlock for PSU Insurers

Among the biggest beneficiaries of the IPO are three state-owned insurance companies:

  • National Insurance Company
  • Oriental Insurance Company
  • United India Insurance Company

Together, these insurers hold about 7.5 crore NSE shares. At an estimated IPO price of ₹1,500 per share (unlisted market), their combined stake could be valued between ₹11,500 crore and ₹12,000 crore. This translates to a potential gain of roughly ₹4,500 crore for each company, a substantial lift for entities that have been under financial pressure.

Solvency Ratios Set for Improvement

The potential proceeds from stake sales could play a critical role in strengthening the insurers’ balance sheets, particularly their solvency ratios. In the insurance sector, maintaining a solvency ratio of at least 1.5 times the required margin is mandatory.

As of March 2025, all three insurers are significantly below this threshold:

  • National Insurance: -0.67
  • Oriental Insurance: -1.03
  • United India Insurance: -0.65

Earlier figures from June 2024 already showed stress, and the situation has since deteriorated. The expected capital inflow from the NSE IPO could improve solvency ratios by around 100 basis points (or roughly 1 percentage point), offering some relief—though not entirely resolving the gap.

A Defining Moment for Markets and Insurers

The ₹1,800 crore settlement marks a turning point for NSE’s long-delayed IPO ambitions. Beyond enabling the exchange’s listing, it could unlock significant value for institutional shareholders, particularly PSU insurers grappling with weak financial metrics.

While the IPO will not bring fresh capital into NSE itself, its broader impact, especially on the insurance sector’s stability could be meaningful. As regulatory clarity emerges and timelines firm up, the NSE listing is poised to become a landmark event in India’s financial markets.

Related Tags

  • #CapitalMarkets
  • #FinanceIndia
  • #InsuranceSector
  • #InvestingIndia
  • #NSEIPO
  • #PSUInsurers
  • IndianEconomy
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