NSE IPO Nears Reality After SEBI Settlement: A Boost for PSU Insurers

Massive Value Unlock for PSU Insurers

Among the biggest beneficiaries of the IPO are three state-owned insurance companies:

National Insurance Company

Oriental Insurance Company

United India Insurance Company

Together, these insurers hold about 7.5 crore NSE shares. At an estimated IPO price of ₹1,500 per share (unlisted market), their combined stake could be valued between ₹11,500 crore and ₹12,000 crore. This translates to a potential gain of roughly ₹4,500 crore for each company, a substantial lift for entities that have been under financial pressure.

Solvency Ratios Set for Improvement

The potential proceeds from stake sales could play a critical role in strengthening the insurers’ balance sheets, particularly their solvency ratios. In the insurance sector, maintaining a solvency ratio of at least 1.5 times the required margin is mandatory.

As of March 2025, all three insurers are significantly below this threshold:

National Insurance: -0.67

Oriental Insurance: -1.03

United India Insurance: -0.65

Earlier figures from June 2024 already showed stress, and the situation has since deteriorated. The expected capital inflow from the NSE IPO could improve solvency ratios by around 100 basis points (or roughly 1 percentage point), offering some relief—though not entirely resolving the gap.

A Defining Moment for Markets and Insurers

The ₹1,800 crore settlement marks a turning point for NSE’s long-delayed IPO ambitions. Beyond enabling the exchange’s listing, it could unlock significant value for institutional shareholders, particularly PSU insurers grappling with weak financial metrics.

While the IPO will not bring fresh capital into NSE itself, its broader impact, especially on the insurance sector’s stability could be meaningful. As regulatory clarity emerges and timelines firm up, the NSE listing is poised to become a landmark event in India’s financial markets.