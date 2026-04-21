NSE IPO Nears Reality After SEBI Settlement: A Boost for PSU Insurers

India’s capital markets may soon witness one of the most anticipated listings as the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) moves closer to filing its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). A key regulatory overhang appears to be easing, with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) reportedly finalising a settlement fee of around ₹1,800 crore in connection with long-pending co-location and dark fibre cases.
The settlement, determined by SEBI’s High Powered Advisory Committee (HPAC), is expected to resolve one of the most significant hurdles delaying NSE’s public listing. The co-location controversy, which raised concerns about preferential access to trading systems, had kept the exchange under regulatory scrutiny for years. With a final order likely soon, the path toward IPO filing appears much clearer
NSE’s IPO is reported to be structured entirely as an Offer for Sale (OFS). This means the exchange itself will not raise fresh capital; instead, existing shareholders will dilute their stakes. NSE’s ownership is notably fragmented, with approximately 1.95 lakh shareholders collectively holding 100% of the company. These investors will be required to opt into the IPO before the DRHP is filed, making participation a key decision point for a large and diverse shareholder base.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.