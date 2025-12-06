Story of 7 key macro signals for the week to January 03, 2026

NEW YEAR COULD AGAIN BE ABOUT METALS STORY

If the year 2025 belonged to the precious metals, the year 2026 may once again belong to the commodities. According to experts, the only difference is that this time around, it could be the industrial metals like copper, aluminium, zinc, etc taking on leadership role.

These industrial metals are already facing a sharp shortfall in supply globally, even as there are new applications like defence, alternate energy, aerospace, electrical vehicles, and data centres that will enhance the demand for these industrial metals. Copper has been rallying.

In terms of specific data points, the coming week will see the first estimate of full-year FY26 GDP growth rate announced; and should be hopefully an optimistic picture. The US BLS will also announce the unemployment figure, which will hold the key to a January Fed rate cut.

US BOND YIELDS EDGE UP DURING THE WEEK

The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) 02-Jan-26 4.189 4.195 4.197 4.149 01-Jan-26 4.175 4.177 4.182 4.173 31-Dec-25 4.153 4.130 4.171 4.104 30-Dec-25 4.128 4.108 4.143 4.104 29-Dec-25 4.116 4.130 4.141 4.104 26-Dec-25 4.134 4.137 4.153 4.110

Data Source: Bloomberg

US bond yields bounced from 4.134% to 4.189%. The bounce came after unemployment rate expectations for December were lowered from 4.6% to 4.5%. The data is expected next week. Rise in bond yields can also be ascribed to bond selling pushing down prices. For the week, the US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.197% and low of 4.104%.

US DOLLAR INDEX (DXY); LOOKS TAD BETTER

Here is the US dollar strength index (DXY) over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) 02-Jan-26 98.42 98.24 98.49 98.14 01-Jan-26 98.32 98.25 98.50 98.18 31-Dec-25 98.32 98.25 98.50 98.18 30-Dec-25 98.24 98.01 98.27 97.94 29-Dec-25 98.04 98.05 98.18 97.92 26-Dec-25 98.02 97.92 98.13 97.86

Data Source: Bloomberg

While the 100 levels may still be elusive, the dollar index hardened 40 bps in the week. This can be largely attributed to the better-than-expected GDP growth rate of 4.3% for Q3-2025; with hopes of an uptick in Q4 GDP too. For the year, dollar was down over 10% yoy. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 98.50 and a low of 97.92 this week.

INDIA BENCHMARK YIELDS HARDEN MARGINALLY

The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) 02-Jan-26 6.609 6.581 6.624 6.578 01-Jan-26 6.581 6.588 6.617 6.581 31-Dec-25 6.588 6.576 6.604 6.569 30-Dec-25 6.576 6.595 6.602 6.576 29-Dec-25 6.595 6.560 6.595 6.560 26-Dec-25 6.560 6.538 6.574 6.537

Data Source: RBI

For the week, the India bond yields edged up from 6.560% to 6.609%. While rate cut expectations are still there, markets reflected record NRI flows of $129 Billion. Also, the prospects of a higher-than-expected fiscal deficit pushed up the bond yields for the week Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.624% and a low of 6.560%.

RUPEE AGAIN WEAKENS BEYOND 90 AFTER 2 WEEKS

The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (₹/$) Open (₹/$) High (₹/$) Low (₹/$) 02-Jan-26 90.014 89.942 90.255 89.864 01-Jan-26 89.968 89.955 89.993 89.865 31-Dec-25 89.871 89.780 90.001 89.727 30-Dec-25 89.770 89.974 90.020 89.687 29-Dec-25 89.900 89.837 89.993 89.830 26-Dec-25 89.796 89.753 89.962 89.697

Data Source: RBI

After a gap of over 2 weeks, the Indian rupee gave a close beyond ₹90/$, as RBI limited its support to the Indian rupee. During the week, the rupee closed on all days below ₹90/$, except on Friday. RBI is apparently testing waters beyond the 90/$ mark. USDINR touched a weekly high of ₹89.687/$ and a low of ₹90.255/$.

BRENT CRUDE FALLS ON SUPPLY CONCERNS

The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price ($/bbl) Open ($/bbl) High ($/bbl) Low ($/bbl) 02-Jan-26 60.75 60.86 61.38 60.01 01-Jan-26 60.85 61.33 61.92 60.63 31-Dec-25 60.85 61.33 61.92 60.63 30-Dec-25 61.92 61.56 62.32 61.45 29-Dec-25 61.94 60.91 62.19 60.87 26-Dec-25 60.64 62.30 62.67 60.56

Data Source: Bloomberg

Brent prices opened the week higher at $62.07/bbl but closed almost flat at $60.64/bbl. The pressure was visible after discounts on Russian crude widened to $25-30/bbl. There is already pressure on crude prices due to expected oversupply from OPEC and US shale. Brent touched a high of $62.73/bbl and a low of $60.53/bbl during the week.

SPOT GOLD WITNESSES YEAR-END CORRECTION

The table captures international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) 02-Jan-26 4,330.50 4,333.00 4,402.53 4,310.01 01-Jan-26 4,348.35 4,329.42 4,351.65 4,324.42 31-Dec-25 4,315.09 4,346.47 4,373.89 4,274.51 30-Dec-25 4,346.51 4,332.09 4,404.51 4,323.33 29-Dec-25 4,332.08 4,540.70 4,550.10 4,303.75 26-Dec-25 4,532.63 4,479.64 4,550.11 4,475.10

Data Source: Bloomberg

The week saw Spot Gold falling -4.5% from $4,532.63/oz to $4,330.50/oz. In India, spot 24K gold rallied to ₹1,37,837 per 10 grams. However, the correction looks more like a year-end position adjustment as brokers like UBS still peg gold at above $5,000/oz in 2026 amid low Fed rates. The weekly high for gold was $4,550.10/oz and low was $4,303.75/oz.

SPOT SILVER HALTS AFTER FRENETIC RALLY

The table captures international spot prices of Silver in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) 02-Jan-26 72.6600 71.2950 74.5750 71.2950 01-Jan-26 72.6835 72.4210 72.9750 71.1360 31-Dec-25 71.2928 76.5065 76.5135 70.0604 30-Dec-25 76.5000 72.2496 78.0850 71.1517 29-Dec-25 72.2468 80.2250 83.6450 70.5250 26-Dec-25 79.1609 71.9650 79.3274 71.9650

Data Source: Bloomberg

After 4 weeks of defying gravity, spot silver corrected by -8.21% this week to $72.66/oz. In India, silver tapered to ₹2,38,000 per KG level. However, markets still expect upsides on silver due to demand from electronics, alternate energy, and defence applications. Silver and gold are likely to move higher as silver leads the Gold-Silver ratio battle!