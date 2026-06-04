CMR Green IPO - GMP at 67 on Day 2

CMR Green Technologies IPO witnessed strong investor interest on Day 2, with overall subscription reaching 4.97x. The NII segment led demand at 11.53x, while retail investors subscribed 4.96x. GMP surged to ₹67.5 from ₹60 a day earlier, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹259.5, a premium of 35.16% over the upper issue price of ₹192. The IPO is entirely an OFS, with a price band of ₹182–₹192 per share.
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