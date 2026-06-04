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CMR Green IPO - GMP at 67 on Day 2

4 Jun 2026 , 12:40 PM

CMR Green Technologies IPO witnessed strong investor interest on Day 2, with overall subscription reaching 4.97x. The NII segment led demand at 11.53x, while retail investors subscribed 4.96x. GMP surged to ₹67.5 from ₹60 a day earlier, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹259.5, a premium of 35.16% over the upper issue price of ₹192. The IPO is entirely an OFS, with a price band of ₹182–₹192 per share.
To read more about this IPO – click here
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Data is as of June 4, 2026 (12:35 PM IST)

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