CMR Green Technologies IPO: GMP signals 33% upside listing. Should you apply?

The ₹630.88 crore CMR Green Technologies IPO has opened for subscription and is drawing investor attention due to its strong positioning in India’s growing aluminium recycling industry.

However, despite the attractive sustainability narrative and strong market position, investors should also closely examine concerns around rising debt levels, thin profit margins, and the fact that the entire issue is an Offer for Sale (OFS).

About CMR Green Technologies

Incorporated in 2006, CMR Green Technologies Limited is one of India’s leading non-ferrous metal recyclers and a key player in the secondary aluminium market.

The company specializes in manufacturing recycled aluminium alloys, zinc die-casting alloys, aluminium billets, and segregated furnace-ready scrap including copper, brass, stainless steel, lead, zinc, and magnesium.

Its products cater to both automotive and industrial applications, helping manufacturers reduce carbon emissions through the use of recycled metals.

Product Portfolio

Aluminium Ingots

Liquid Aluminium Metal

Aluminium Billets

Copper Scrap

Brass Scrap

Zinc Alloy Ingots

Furnace-Ready Scrap Materials

As of December 31, 2025, the company employed 784 permanent employees and 3,956 contractual workers.

Strong Customer Base Across India’s Auto Sector

CMR Green Technologies serves several leading automotive OEMs and Tier-1 component manufacturers, including:

Maruti Suzuki

Hero MotoCorp

Bajaj Auto

Honda Cars India

Royal Enfield

Endurance Technologies

Jindal Stainless

These long-standing relationships provide revenue visibility and help reduce customer concentration risks.

What Works in Favor of the CMR Green Technologies IPO?

1. Strong Play on the Circular Economy Theme

CMR Green Technologies is positioned at the center of India’s growing circular economy and sustainability movement.

Aluminium recycling consumes significantly less energy compared to primary aluminium production, making recycled aluminium an increasingly preferred choice for manufacturers looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

As environmental regulations tighten and ESG investing gains traction, the company could benefit from long-term structural demand growth.

2. Market Leadership in Liquid Aluminium Alloy

The company is among the leading suppliers of liquid aluminium alloy in India.

This segment requires specialized infrastructure, logistics, and technical expertise, creating high entry barriers for competitors and strengthening customer stickiness.

3. Diversified Raw Material Sourcing Network

CMR has built a strong supplier ecosystem that helps ensure consistent procurement of scrap and recyclable metals.

A diversified sourcing strategy reduces supply chain risks and supports operational stability.

4. Strategic Joint Ventures and Technical Expertise

The company has developed strategic alliances through joint ventures while investing in technology, quality control processes, and engineering capabilities.

These factors strengthen its competitive position in the recycling ecosystem.

5. Healthy Revenue Scale

For FY25, the company reported revenue of ₹6,697 crore, making it one of the larger players in India’s metal recycling industry.

The scale advantage allows it to maintain strong customer relationships and operational efficiencies.

6. Strong Grey Market Premium (GMP)

Market sentiment towards the IPO has improved significantly.

The GMP reportedly increased from around ₹24 on May 28 to approximately ₹62 on June 3, indicating strong investor interest.

Based on prevailing GMP levels, the estimated listing price could be around ₹254 compared to the upper issue price of ₹192, implying a potential premium of roughly 33%.

Key Risks Investors Should Not Ignore

1. Entire IPO Is an Offer for Sale (OFS)

One of the biggest concerns is that the IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the issue, as all funds will go to existing shareholders selling their stake.

As a result:

No capital will be used for expansion

No debt reduction will occur

No fresh capex funding will be generated

Investors generally prefer IPOs where companies raise fresh capital to support future growth.

2. Rising Debt Levels

The company’s borrowings have increased sharply over the past three years.

Financial Year Borrowings FY23 ₹368 crore FY24 ₹499 crore FY25 ₹894 crore Dec 2025 ₹1,303 crore

The rising debt trajectory could become a concern if commodity prices weaken or cash flows come under pressure.

3. Thin Profit Margins

Like many commodity-linked businesses, profitability remains relatively low.

EBITDA Margin: 5.17%

PAT Margin: 2.59%

The recycling business is largely volume-driven, making margin expansion challenging.

4. Working Capital Intensive Operations

The company must continuously procure scrap materials and maintain inventory. Fluctuations in metal prices can impact both working capital requirements and profitability.

Financial Performance Snapshot

FY25 vs FY24

Metric FY25 FY24 Revenue ₹6,697 crore ₹5,968 crore PAT ₹155 crore Loss reported Net Worth ₹458 crore ₹318 crore ROCE 11.0% – Debt/Equity 0.59x –

Key Positives

Strong revenue growth

Return to profitability

Improved net worth position

Key Concerns

Moderate ROCE

Elevated debt levels

Margin profile remains weak

Subscription and Market Sentiment

The IPO received subscription of approximately 2.44 times on Day 1. The public issue subscribed 2.45 times in the retail category, 0.03 times in QIB (Ex Anchor), and 5.64 times in the NII category on Day 1.

Historically, retail participation tends to accelerate during the final two days of bidding. Coupled with the rising GMP, current market sentiment appears supportive of the issue.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Subscription data is as of June 3, 2026, 5:00 PM IST. GMP is sourced from grey market dealers and is indicative only. Always conduct your own due diligence.