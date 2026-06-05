CMR IPO - Day 3 - GMP jumps to ₹72. Last Day to Apply

The IPO of CMR Green Technologies witnessed robust investor interest on Day 3, the final day of bidding, with the issue subscribed 17.07 times overall.

The Non-Institutional Investor (NII) segment led the demand, garnering 46.97x subscription, followed by Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) at 11.96x and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 3.76x. The Employee portion was subscribed 9.37x.

Meanwhile, the IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) rose to ₹72.5 as of June 5, up from ₹70 in the previous session. Based on the current GMP, the estimated listing price stands at around ₹264.5 per share, indicating a potential premium over the issue price.

Investors will now watch the allotment and listing process closely amid strong subscription figures and improving grey market sentiment. To read more details click here