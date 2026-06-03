Asian Markets Wrap | SoftBank Overtakes Toyota as Japan's Most Valuable Company | Nikkei surges to all-time high

3 Jun 2026 , 07:21 PM
China | Shanghai Composite Index 4,083.97 | +0.22%
Mainland Chinese equities edged modestly higher, with the Shanghai Composite gaining 7.56 points as investors continued to rotate into select technology and industrial names.
Hong Kong | Hang Seng Index 25,633.22 | -1.56%
Hong Kong reversed the previous session’s gains, pulling back as investor sentiment turned cautious on renewed uncertainty surrounding US-Iran peace negotiations and their potential impact on global risk appetite. Property stocks also came under pressure amid reports that tighter mainland Chinese restrictions on overseas capital transfers could weigh on demand from wealthy Chinese buyers.
Japan | Nikkei 225 68,401.91 | +2.50%
Tokyo surged to a fresh all-time high on Wednesday, with the Nikkei 225 topping 68,000 for the first time as investors tracked Wall Street’s record closes and doubled down on AI-linked semiconductor names. Technology shares were the primary engine, with buying broadly concentrated in companies tied to the global chip supply chain.
South Korea | KOSPI 8,801.49 | +0.15%
South Korea’s benchmark index edged up 13.11 points, or 0.15%, to close at 8,801.49, consolidating near recent highs as chip-linked optimism offset caution over geopolitical developments.
Impact on India: Japan’s record rally now up over 29% year-to-date is driven by the same global AI investment cycle that is generating outsourcing and technology services demand for Indian IT firms. Strong momentum in Japanese semiconductor equipment names reflects robust capital expenditure at foundries and chipmakers globally, which feeds downstream demand for Indian IT companies managing chip design, testing, and manufacturing support services. A sustained strong yen depreciation, however, makes Japanese exports more competitive in Asian markets where Indian manufacturers also compete.
Impact on India: The confirmation that Iran is actively mining and targeting commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz is a serious escalation that directly threatens India’s energy security. India imports roughly 85% of its crude oil needs, with a large share transiting this chokepoint. Active mining of the waterway as opposed to a diplomatic standoff raises insurance costs for all tankers transiting the region, pushes up crude prices, and deepens India’s import bill. The longer the closure persists, the greater the pressure on India’s current account deficit, rupee stability, and the RBI’s ability to manage inflation through rate policy alone.
Impact on India: SoftBank’s Vision Fund remains one of the most active technology investors in India, with large positions across Indian consumer tech, fintech, and logistics companies. A sustained rise in SoftBank’s valuation and the continued strength of Arm Holdings typically increases the group’s capacity for fresh investments and follow-on rounds in its existing Indian portfolio. The company’s pivot toward AI infrastructure also signals where global capital is flowing — a useful guide for Indian tech startups and IT firms seeking to position their AI-linked offerings for international investor interest.
Impact on India: A Hong Kong pullback driven by property-sector headwinds in China is a reminder that Chinese domestic demand — which competes with Indian exports in several manufacturing and consumer categories — remains fragile. The restriction on overseas capital transfers from mainland China could signal tighter capital controls ahead, which would affect the flow of Chinese institutional money into emerging markets broadly. For Indian capital markets, however, Hong Kong’s weakness on property concerns is less of a direct risk and more of a signal that China’s recovery remains uneven.
Impact on India: The resilience of Asian peers despite elevated oil risk is a double-edged signal for India. On one hand, it reflects global investor confidence in the AI-driven growth narrative, which India participates in through its technology services sector. On the other hand, the same confidence that keeps equity markets buoyant also keeps oil prices elevated — with Brent crude rising on the latest Hormuz news — making India’s energy import bill heavier with each passing week. India’s markets, unlike Japan or South Korea, remain more directly sensitive to crude prices given the country’s energy import dependence.
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