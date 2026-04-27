Suzlon Energy share price live: Stock surges 5%. What technical indicators suggest?

27 Apr 2026 , 02:21 PM
Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd surged more than 5% on NSE today after the company received a fresh 100 MW wind energy order from GAIL (India) Limited.
Suzlon Energy has recently delivered a powerful breakout, hitting a ~5-month high near ₹56. The stock has surged approximately 41% in April alone, marking its strongest April performance since 2009.
From a technical standpoint, Suzlon is trading above all key moving averages (20, 50, 100, and 200-day), confirming a strong upward trend structure.
However, the RSI near 74.8 indicates the stock is approaching an overbought zone, suggesting the possibility of short-term consolidation or mild profit booking.
A key catalyst behind recent optimism is Suzlon’s fresh 100 MW wind energy order from GAIL (India) Limited.
This marks:
This deal further strengthens Suzlon’s order book to ~6.4 GW, up ~45% year-on-year, reinforcing long-term revenue visibility.
Despite strong price momentum, Suzlon continues to trade at a relatively reasonable valuation:
This suggests that the stock may still have valuation headroom compared to peers in the renewable energy space.
Compared to competitors like Inox Wind, Suzlon shows:
India’s renewable energy sector is experiencing structural growth driven by:
While wind energy remains a core segment, it faces challenges such as:
Despite this, wind power continues to play a crucial role in India’s diversified energy transition.
Even with strong momentum, Suzlon faces certain risks:
Suzlon’s transformation strategy focuses on becoming a full-scale renewable solutions provider. The “Suzlon 2.0” approach emphasizes:
Suzlon Energy is currently positioned at a critical inflection point. Strong technical momentum, rising PSU orders, and improving fundamentals support a bullish medium to long-term outlook.
However, with technical indicators showing near-term overheating, investors may also see short-term consolidation before the next potential leg of growth.
Overall, Suzlon remains a high-momentum renewable energy stock backed by structural sector tailwinds, but execution will be the key driver of sustained value creation.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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