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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
34.94
17.46
17.46
17.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.25
56.86
62.56
60.76
Net Worth
77.19
74.32
80.02
78.22
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
139.94
133.89
124.53
103.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
139.94
133.89
124.53
103.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.1
2.72
0.57
0.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
162.8
|95.76
|1,71,826.33
|348.26
|0.37
|3,551.48
|36.54
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
47,736.95
|59.75
|1,40,805.39
|701.8
|0.57
|5,841.9
|5,036.37
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,224.5
|72.93
|70,710.86
|244.43
|0.22
|4,029.39
|100.21
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
816
|65.49
|50,928.88
|220.11
|0.42
|1,157.24
|93.63
Endurance Technologies Ltd
ENDURANCE
2,661.9
|48.15
|37,443.04
|194.62
|0.43
|3,182.71
|351.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Saurabh Sangla
Executive Director
Mukesh Sangla
Additional Director
Palak Malviya
Additional Director
Shashank Sharma
Additional Director
Nupur Garg
Company Secretary
Nikita Sharma
Gala No 02 Building No A-2 Gr,
Print World Industrial Complex,
Maharashtra - 421302
Tel: +91 91711 14099
Website: http://www.adroitindustries.com
Email: cs@adroitindustries.com
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Summary
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Reports by Adroit Industries India Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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