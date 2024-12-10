Board Meeting 10 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI LODR 1.Proposal for issuance of warrants by way of a preferential allotment on private placement basis in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and the Companies Act 2013 as amended subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required. 2.To Fix the Date time & venue for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting along with the draft notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to seek approval of the shareholders in respect of the aforesaid proposal of preferential allotment as required. 3. Appoint Scrutinizer M/s. Ronak Jhuthawat & Co. Company Secretaries Udaipur for conducting E-voting at Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. 4. Any other item with the permission of the chair. The Company has informed that the Trading Window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company is closed from 05th December, 2024 till the end of 48 hours from the conclusion of the Board meeting i.e. 12th December, 2024 for Proposal of Issuance of Equity Shares and/or warrants by way of Preferential allotment through Private placement basis. Issue of 40,50,000 Warrants on Preferential cum Private placement basis (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.12.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone ) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., Monday, October 28, 2024, inter alia, approved the Unaudited (Standalone) Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report thereon of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Sep 2024 10 Sep 2024

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Alteration in the Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, 16th September, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Considered and approved the alteration in Object Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. 2. Approved the Draft Notice of Postal Ballot incorporating the proposed resolution(s) along with explanatory statement. 3. Appointment of M/s. Ronak Jhuthawat & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries as the scrutinizer for Postal Ballot. 4. Approved the Resignation of Mr. Ramesh Kumar Jain from the position of Executive Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.09.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To Take note of Resignation of Mr. Shiv Prakash Shrimali (DIN: 09188385) from the Post of Non- Executive Director of the Company. 3. To Appoint Mr. Shiv Prakash Shrimali as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Company. Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company For the Quarter Ended June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, 29th July, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report thereon of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Resignation of Mr. Shiv Prakash Shrimali from the position of Non-Executive Non- Independent Director of the Company. 3. Appointment of Mr. Shiv Prakash Shrimali as the Chief Operating Officer of the Company. 4. Appointment of M/s Ronak Jhuthawat & Co, Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2024-25. 5. Noting and Approval of Directors Report Along with Its Annexures for Year Ended March 2024. 6. Appointment of M/s Ronak Jhuthawat & Co, as a Scrutinizer for The E-Voting Process in 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024