Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹85
Prev. Close₹84.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹288.88
Day's High₹85.87
Day's Low₹77.5
52 Week's High₹134
52 Week's Low₹72
Book Value₹87.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)332.57
P/E12.43
EPS6.78
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.68
31.68
21.82
21.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
191.56
173.04
115.03
108.45
Net Worth
223.24
204.72
136.85
130.27
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nirmal Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Prashant Arvind Karulkar
Executive Director
RAJENDRA CHITTORA
Director
Shiv Prakash Shrimali
Independent Director
Vimal Bolia Sardarsinghji
Independent Director
Antima Kataria
Independent Director
Nishant Sharma
Independent Director
Sanjay Dattatray Tatke
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jayashree P Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd
Summary
Akme Fintrade India Ltd was originally incorporated as Akme Fintrade (India) Private Limited dated February 5, 1996 by the RoC, Jaipur. Thereafter, Company status converted to a Public Limited Company on January 05, 1997 and its name was changed to Akme Fintrade (India) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 11, 1997.The Companyis an Udaipur based diversified Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Incorporated in 1996, the Company is engaged in providing specialized retail financing services to the lower income and middle-income groups of the society. Since over two decades, the Company primarily caters to financially underserved masses spread across urban, semi-urban, and rural areas in the formal and informal sectors. It offers a wide range of retail finance products such as micro enterprise loans, SME loans, two-wheeler loans, used car loans and commercial vehicle loans to satisfy the varied needs of customers. Company shares relevant applications with multiple lenders, increasing the probability of securing a loan and providing choices to the lenders to select the best loan for their portfolio.The Company has footprints in rural and semi-urban geographies in 4 Indian states Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat through registered office at Udaipur, Rajasthan, 12 branches and presence including digital and physical branches at more than 25 locations across India. Apart from branch network, it ha
Read More
The Akme Fintrade India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹77.93 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Akme Fintrade India Ltd is ₹332.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Akme Fintrade India Ltd is 12.43 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Akme Fintrade India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Akme Fintrade India Ltd is ₹72 and ₹134 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Akme Fintrade India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -36.98%, 6 Month at -25.99%, 3 Month at -19.59% and 1 Month at -5.29%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.