Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd Share Price

77.93
(-7.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open85
  • Day's High85.87
  • 52 Wk High134
  • Prev. Close84.04
  • Day's Low77.5
  • 52 Wk Low 72
  • Turnover (lac)288.88
  • P/E12.43
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value87.17
  • EPS6.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)332.57
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

85

Prev. Close

84.04

Turnover(Lac.)

288.88

Day's High

85.87

Day's Low

77.5

52 Week's High

134

52 Week's Low

72

Book Value

87.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

332.57

P/E

12.43

EPS

6.78

Divi. Yield

0

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd Corporate Action

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.57%

Non-Promoter- 6.60%

Institutions: 6.59%

Non-Institutions: 51.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.68

31.68

21.82

21.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

191.56

173.04

115.03

108.45

Net Worth

223.24

204.72

136.85

130.27

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nirmal Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Prashant Arvind Karulkar

Executive Director

RAJENDRA CHITTORA

Director

Shiv Prakash Shrimali

Independent Director

Vimal Bolia Sardarsinghji

Independent Director

Antima Kataria

Independent Director

Nishant Sharma

Independent Director

Sanjay Dattatray Tatke

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jayashree P Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd

Summary

Akme Fintrade India Ltd was originally incorporated as Akme Fintrade (India) Private Limited dated February 5, 1996 by the RoC, Jaipur. Thereafter, Company status converted to a Public Limited Company on January 05, 1997 and its name was changed to Akme Fintrade (India) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 11, 1997.The Companyis an Udaipur based diversified Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Incorporated in 1996, the Company is engaged in providing specialized retail financing services to the lower income and middle-income groups of the society. Since over two decades, the Company primarily caters to financially underserved masses spread across urban, semi-urban, and rural areas in the formal and informal sectors. It offers a wide range of retail finance products such as micro enterprise loans, SME loans, two-wheeler loans, used car loans and commercial vehicle loans to satisfy the varied needs of customers. Company shares relevant applications with multiple lenders, increasing the probability of securing a loan and providing choices to the lenders to select the best loan for their portfolio.The Company has footprints in rural and semi-urban geographies in 4 Indian states Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat through registered office at Udaipur, Rajasthan, 12 branches and presence including digital and physical branches at more than 25 locations across India. Apart from branch network, it ha
Company FAQs

What is the Akme Fintrade India Ltd share price today?

The Akme Fintrade India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹77.93 today.

What is the Market Cap of Akme Fintrade India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Akme Fintrade India Ltd is ₹332.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Akme Fintrade India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Akme Fintrade India Ltd is 12.43 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Akme Fintrade India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Akme Fintrade India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Akme Fintrade India Ltd is ₹72 and ₹134 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Akme Fintrade India Ltd?

Akme Fintrade India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -36.98%, 6 Month at -25.99%, 3 Month at -19.59% and 1 Month at -5.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Akme Fintrade India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Akme Fintrade India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.57 %
Institutions - 6.59 %
Public - 51.84 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

