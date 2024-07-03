Summary

Akme Fintrade India Ltd was originally incorporated as Akme Fintrade (India) Private Limited dated February 5, 1996 by the RoC, Jaipur. Thereafter, Company status converted to a Public Limited Company on January 05, 1997 and its name was changed to Akme Fintrade (India) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 11, 1997.The Companyis an Udaipur based diversified Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Incorporated in 1996, the Company is engaged in providing specialized retail financing services to the lower income and middle-income groups of the society. Since over two decades, the Company primarily caters to financially underserved masses spread across urban, semi-urban, and rural areas in the formal and informal sectors. It offers a wide range of retail finance products such as micro enterprise loans, SME loans, two-wheeler loans, used car loans and commercial vehicle loans to satisfy the varied needs of customers. Company shares relevant applications with multiple lenders, increasing the probability of securing a loan and providing choices to the lenders to select the best loan for their portfolio.The Company has footprints in rural and semi-urban geographies in 4 Indian states Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat through registered office at Udaipur, Rajasthan, 12 branches and presence including digital and physical branches at more than 25 locations across India. Apart from branch network, it ha

