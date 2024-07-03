Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd Summary

Akme Fintrade India Ltd was originally incorporated as Akme Fintrade (India) Private Limited dated February 5, 1996 by the RoC, Jaipur. Thereafter, Company status converted to a Public Limited Company on January 05, 1997 and its name was changed to Akme Fintrade (India) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 11, 1997.The Companyis an Udaipur based diversified Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Incorporated in 1996, the Company is engaged in providing specialized retail financing services to the lower income and middle-income groups of the society. Since over two decades, the Company primarily caters to financially underserved masses spread across urban, semi-urban, and rural areas in the formal and informal sectors. It offers a wide range of retail finance products such as micro enterprise loans, SME loans, two-wheeler loans, used car loans and commercial vehicle loans to satisfy the varied needs of customers. Company shares relevant applications with multiple lenders, increasing the probability of securing a loan and providing choices to the lenders to select the best loan for their portfolio.The Company has footprints in rural and semi-urban geographies in 4 Indian states Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat through registered office at Udaipur, Rajasthan, 12 branches and presence including digital and physical branches at more than 25 locations across India. Apart from branch network, it has reach to 23 locations digitally. The Company is headquartered in Udaipur having presence in the States of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. It operate in two principal lines of business, comprising Vehicle financing, Used Commercial Vehicle, 2 Wheeler Loans, Used 2 Wheeler Loans and Business Finance to small business owners and SME/MSME business owners. It finance the purchase of new two-wheelers and Three Wheelers, such as Scooters, motorcycles and auto rickshaws to salaried professionals and self-employed non-professionals. . It finance the purchase of used commercial vehicles, including light commercial vehicles (LCVs), which carry goods and passengers, and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), which carry goods. For LCVs, the customers are typically medium and small fleet operators. For HCVs, customers are typically transport operators and small businesses. The lending business to small business owners including SME and MSME lending business, primarily involves in extending secured loans for business purposes to small and medium size enterprises, including businessmen, traders, manufacturers and self-employed professionals. The property securing these loans are typically completed and largely self-occupied residential and commercial property.As at March 31, 2022, Company had more than 33,959 loans as of Vehicle Finance and MSMEs outstanding, including small enterprises, and self-employed non-professionals for their stores, retail outlets, handicrafts manufacturers and other businesses. The Company made an Initial Public Offer by issuing 1,10,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each by raising funds aggregating to Rs 132 Crore through Fresh Issue in June, 2024.