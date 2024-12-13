iifl-logo-icon 1
Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd EGM

83.37
(11.49%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Akme Fintrade CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM10 Dec 20246 Jan 2025
Issue of 40,50,000 Warrants on Preferential cum Private placement basis Considered and approved that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company to be held on Monday, January 06, 2025 at 12:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conference/Other Audio-Visual Means (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/12/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30, of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we hereby enclose the gist of proceeding of the Extra- Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Monday 06th January, 2025. Approval for issuance of Convertible warrants on a preferential basis to a person belonging to the Promoter & Non Promoter group. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/01/2025) We hereby inform that the details of voting results w.r.t. EGM held on Monday, 06th January, 2025 through Video Conferencing/OAVM are enclosed herewith in the format prescribed under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR), 2015 along with the Scrutinizer Report on E-Voting (Remote E-Voting & E- Voting) at the meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/01/2025)

Akme Fintrade: Related News

No Record Found

