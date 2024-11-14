iifl-logo-icon 1
Apollo Tyres Ltd Bonus

452.8
(-0.61%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Apollo Tyres CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/01/2024calendar-icon
19/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

Apollo Tyres: Related News

Apollo Tyres Q2 Profit Jumps 164%, Revenue Rises to ₹6,280 Crore

Apollo Tyres Q2 Profit Jumps 164%, Revenue Rises to ₹6,280 Crore

14 Nov 2024|10:29 PM

In the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Apollo Tyres Limited stock closed around ₹476 on November 14, 2024. This is a total of 4.2 % surge than the previous close.

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

Apollo Tyres Q1 net profit falls 24%

Apollo Tyres Q1 net profit falls 24%

8 Aug 2024|03:17 PM

The company's revenue from operations increased by 1.4%, reaching ₹6,334.9 Crore compared to ₹6,244.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

