To,

The Members of

aroni commercials limited.

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of ARONI COMMERCIALS LIMITED ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet of as at 31st March, 2016, the statement of Profit & Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts), Rules 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2016 and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date:

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) order, 2016, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters, specified in Paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance sheet, the statement of Profit & Loss and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors of the company as at 31st March, 2016 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2016 from being appointed as director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B; and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial statements-Refer Note No. 19.1 to the financial statements;

ii. The company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For LALIT MEHTA ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 105568W Ranka Kalpesh Vimalchand Place : Mumbai (Partner) Date: 27th May, 2016 Membership No. 113906

annexure to the independent auditors report

The Annexure referred to in our independent Auditors Report to the members of the company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2016, we report that:

i.

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has clear and marketable title to all the assets owned by the Company.

ii. The company is a Sub Broker of M/s Shriyam Broking Intermediary Ltd and in the activities of investment in shares/ Bonds etc. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Thus paragraph 3(ii) of the order is not applicable.

iii. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act).

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the company.

vii.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the company with the appropriate authorities. Dues such as Custom Duty and Excise duty are not applicable to the company, considering the nature of business that the company is engaged in.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income-tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2016 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and records of the company, the following are the particulars of disputed dues on account of income tax and sales tax matters that have not been deposited by the company as at 31st March, 2016 :-

Sr. No. Name of the statue Nature of the due Amount (Rs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Amount paid under protest/ refund adjusted 1 Madhya Pradesh Sales Tax Act Sale Tax Liabilities due to rejection of "C" Form & Pending "C" Forms 80,22,602 AY 1996-97 The Deputy commissioner of commercial Tax has Redirected case to Assessing Officers for Reassessment NIL 2. Income tax Act, 1961 Demand raised u/s 143(3) of Income Tax Act, 1961 72,107 AY 2010-11 CIT(A) Order giving effect is pending NIL 3. Income tax Act, 1961 Rectification u/s 154 r.w.s.143(3) dated 10/02/2015 2,90,483 AY 2012-13 Rectification filed u/s 154 of Income Tax Act, 1961 2,18,052 4. Income tax Act, 1961 Rectification u/s 154 r.w.s.143(3) dated 25/02/2016 19,12,320 AY 2013-14 Rectification filed u/s 154 of Income Tax Act, 1961 2,49,598

Note: Amount is adjusted from the available credit of the facility of exemption of payment of tax under CTD Notification No.A-3-32-94-ST-V(5) on account of investment in Non-conventional power generation system. In case of unfavorable outcome, available credit for that year and subsequent year will be reduced and reduced credit after adjusting demand will carry forward.

viii. The Company had taken loans from financial institutions; however the same has been repaid during the year on timely basis, hence there is no default on repayment of Loan.

ix. The company did not raise any money by way of Initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) of the order is not applicable.

x. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

xi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based to our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not entered into non cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xv) of the order is not applicable.

xvi. The Company is registered sub-broker of M/s Shriyam Broking Intermediary Limited. Hence under clause 2(vi) of Circular DNBS.PD. CC.No.56/02.04/2005-06 there is an exemption from the provisions of Chapter III B of the RBI Act, 1934. Therefore, Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

For LALIT MEHTA ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 105568W Ranka Kalpesh Vimalchand Place : Mumbai (Partner) Date: 27th May, 2016 Membership No. 113906

ANNEXURE-B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ARONI COMMERCIALS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March 2016 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI).These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material aspects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness, Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting , assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

inherent Limitations of internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2016, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.