Aroni Commercials Ltd Merged Share Price

115.1
(4.97%)
May 18, 2017|04:00:02 PM

Aroni Commercials Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

115.1

Prev. Close

109.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

115.1

Day's Low

115.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

189.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47.54

P/E

267.67

EPS

0.43

Divi. Yield

0

Aroni Commercials Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Aroni Commercials Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aroni Commercials Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:13 AM
Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.87%

Foreign: 4.80%

Indian: 70.20%

Non-Promoter- 250.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aroni Commercials Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

4.13

4.13

4.13

4.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

72.26

60.23

57.76

56.36

Net Worth

76.39

64.36

61.89

60.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

12.56

3.99

-3.94

-0.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Aroni Commercials Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aroni Commercials Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

V V Sureshkumar

Additional Director

Hatim Harianawala

Company Secretary

Shreya Dhende

Additional Director

Manish Parikh

Addtnl Independent Director

Ashok Rupani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aroni Commercials Ltd Merged

Summary

Aroni Commercials Ltd was incorporated under the name and style of Aroni Commercial Company Limited as a public limited company on January 11, 1985 with its registered office at Mumbai. The company was issued a Certificate for Commencement of Business on January 16, 1985 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra.The name of the company was changed to Aroni Chemical Industries Limited on June 9, 1992. The name of the company was further changed to Aroni Commercials Limited on November 21,2006. The Equity Shares of company are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited , Mumbai (BSE) and The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited, Kolkata (CSE).
