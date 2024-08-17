Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹115.1
Prev. Close₹109.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹115.1
Day's Low₹115.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹189.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.54
P/E267.67
EPS0.43
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
4.13
4.13
4.13
4.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
72.26
60.23
57.76
56.36
Net Worth
76.39
64.36
61.89
60.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
12.56
3.99
-3.94
-0.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
V V Sureshkumar
Additional Director
Hatim Harianawala
Company Secretary
Shreya Dhende
Additional Director
Manish Parikh
Addtnl Independent Director
Ashok Rupani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aroni Commercials Ltd Merged
Summary
Aroni Commercials Ltd was incorporated under the name and style of Aroni Commercial Company Limited as a public limited company on January 11, 1985 with its registered office at Mumbai. The company was issued a Certificate for Commencement of Business on January 16, 1985 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra.The name of the company was changed to Aroni Chemical Industries Limited on June 9, 1992. The name of the company was further changed to Aroni Commercials Limited on November 21,2006. The Equity Shares of company are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited , Mumbai (BSE) and The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited, Kolkata (CSE).
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.