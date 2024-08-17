iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aroni Commercials Ltd Merged Company Summary

115.1
(4.97%)
May 18, 2017|04:00:02 PM

Aroni Commercials Ltd Merged Summary

Aroni Commercials Ltd was incorporated under the name and style of Aroni Commercial Company Limited as a public limited company on January 11, 1985 with its registered office at Mumbai. The company was issued a Certificate for Commencement of Business on January 16, 1985 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra.The name of the company was changed to Aroni Chemical Industries Limited on June 9, 1992. The name of the company was further changed to Aroni Commercials Limited on November 21,2006. The Equity Shares of company are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited , Mumbai (BSE) and The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited, Kolkata (CSE).

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.