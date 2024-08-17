Aroni Commercials Ltd Merged Summary

Aroni Commercials Ltd was incorporated under the name and style of Aroni Commercial Company Limited as a public limited company on January 11, 1985 with its registered office at Mumbai. The company was issued a Certificate for Commencement of Business on January 16, 1985 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra.The name of the company was changed to Aroni Chemical Industries Limited on June 9, 1992. The name of the company was further changed to Aroni Commercials Limited on November 21,2006. The Equity Shares of company are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited , Mumbai (BSE) and The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited, Kolkata (CSE).