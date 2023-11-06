With reference to captioned subject and as per the provisions of Regulations 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Board meeting held on 06.11.2023, inter alia, has transacted the following item of business: 1. Approved the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2023 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. 2. Remaining business are attached in outcome Further, please find enclosed herewith the said Statement of Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2023 along with a copy of the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for said period. The aforesaid Board Meeting commenced at 05:30 P.M and concluded at 06:30 P.M. Dear Sir/Madam, In Continuation to our intimation date 09.11.2023, the EGM of the members of the company was held today 07.12.2023 Thursday at 11:00 AM at the registered office of the company to transact the businesses mentioned in the EGM Notice dated 06.11.2023. In this regard, please find enclosed the proceeding as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015. Please take the same on your record. Thanking you. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/12/2023) Dear Sir/Madam, Details of Voting Results of the EGM of the Company and Scrutinizer Report -Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 This is to inform you that the EGM of the company was held on 07.12.2023, Thursday at 11:00 AM at the registered office of the company. We would like to inform you that all the resolutions have been passed with the requisite majority at EGM. The Company has provided an E-Voting facility to its shareholders and has appointed M/S Umesh Ved and Associates as the Scrutinizer for the remote e-voting and Vote casted at the EGM. In this regard, please find enclosed herewith the following: - Voting Results at the EGM pursuant to Reg 44(3) of SEBI LODR - Consolidated Scrutinizer Report Dated 08.12.2023 according to sections 108 and 109 of the Companies Act 2013 Thanking You (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.12.2023)