AGM 29/08/2024 This is to inform you that inter-alia the following decisions were taken at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, July 29, 2024: 1. Approval of Directors Report along with its Annexures and Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Appointment of Scrutinizer for e-voting process for the ensuing 12th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3.Approval for Closure of the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book. 4.Approval of the notice of 12th Annual General Meeting of the Company and fixation of date, day and venue of the 12th Annual General Meeting of the company. 5.Sale/disposal of immovable properties of the company pursuant to the provisions of Section 180(1)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 37A (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, subject to approval of members in the ensuing 12th Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to Reg 42 of SEBI (LODR)Regulation 2015, the Company has fixed August 22,2024 as the cut off date for the e-voting and book closure dates would be from Friday, August 23, 2024 to Thursday August 29,2024 both days inclusive for the purpose of the 12th AGM to be held on Thursday, July 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024) Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015, please find enclosed the proceedings of the 12th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company convened on August 29,2024 at 11:00 a.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024)