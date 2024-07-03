Summary

Asian Warehousing Limited was originally incorporated in the name Asian Warehousing Private Limited on May 08, 2012. Thereafter, Honble High Court of Judicature at Bombay dated 10 April, 2015 had approved the Scheme of Arrangement between RT Exports Limited (Demerged Company) and Asian Warehousing Private Limited. Consequently, Asian Warehousing Private Limited later on got converted into Public Limited effective from December 08, 2018 and upon such conversion, the name became Asian Warehousing Limited.The Company is mainly into activities of Agri products warehousing. The Company is highly active in the warehouse development & management space with additional facilities in Kandla and with a targeted development of 1 million square feet of warehousing space. The Demerger of the Warehousing Business of RT Exports Limited into the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement was effective from 01.04.2012. Accordingly, all the Assets, Liabilities and business was vested into the Company during the FY 2023. In terms of the said Scheme of Arrangement, 34,87,200 Equity Shares got listed effective from 27 June, 2023.

Read More