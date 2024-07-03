iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Warehousing Ltd Share Price

55.1
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open57.9
  • Day's High58
  • 52 Wk High87.94
  • Prev. Close57.99
  • Day's Low55.1
  • 52 Wk Low 29.4
  • Turnover (lac)4.85
  • P/E68.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.53
  • EPS0.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.21
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Asian Warehousing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

57.9

Prev. Close

57.99

Turnover(Lac.)

4.85

Day's High

58

Day's Low

55.1

52 Week's High

87.94

52 Week's Low

29.4

Book Value

9.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.21

P/E

68.22

EPS

0.85

Divi. Yield

0

Asian Warehousing Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Asian Warehousing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Asian Warehousing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.02%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 28.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Asian Warehousing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.49

3.49

3.49

3.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.83

22.69

22.52

22.33

Net Worth

26.32

26.18

26.01

25.82

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Asian Warehousing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Asian Warehousing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Bhavik Bhimjyani

Independent Director

Yogesh Thakkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rashmi Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Asha Dawda

Additional Director

Sangeeta Vijay Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Asian Warehousing Ltd

Summary

Asian Warehousing Limited was originally incorporated in the name Asian Warehousing Private Limited on May 08, 2012. Thereafter, Honble High Court of Judicature at Bombay dated 10 April, 2015 had approved the Scheme of Arrangement between RT Exports Limited (Demerged Company) and Asian Warehousing Private Limited. Consequently, Asian Warehousing Private Limited later on got converted into Public Limited effective from December 08, 2018 and upon such conversion, the name became Asian Warehousing Limited.The Company is mainly into activities of Agri products warehousing. The Company is highly active in the warehouse development & management space with additional facilities in Kandla and with a targeted development of 1 million square feet of warehousing space. The Demerger of the Warehousing Business of RT Exports Limited into the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement was effective from 01.04.2012. Accordingly, all the Assets, Liabilities and business was vested into the Company during the FY 2023. In terms of the said Scheme of Arrangement, 34,87,200 Equity Shares got listed effective from 27 June, 2023.
Company FAQs

What is the Asian Warehousing Ltd share price today?

The Asian Warehousing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹55.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Warehousing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asian Warehousing Ltd is ₹19.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Asian Warehousing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Asian Warehousing Ltd is 68.22 and 6.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Asian Warehousing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asian Warehousing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asian Warehousing Ltd is ₹29.4 and ₹87.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Asian Warehousing Ltd?

Asian Warehousing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 65.69%, 6 Month at -5.18%, 3 Month at 16.59% and 1 Month at 25.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Asian Warehousing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Asian Warehousing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.03 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 28.96 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

