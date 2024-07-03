SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹57.9
Prev. Close₹57.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.85
Day's High₹58
Day's Low₹55.1
52 Week's High₹87.94
52 Week's Low₹29.4
Book Value₹9.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.21
P/E68.22
EPS0.85
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.49
3.49
3.49
3.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.83
22.69
22.52
22.33
Net Worth
26.32
26.18
26.01
25.82
Minority Interest
Chairman & Managing Director
Bhavik Bhimjyani
Independent Director
Yogesh Thakkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rashmi Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Asha Dawda
Additional Director
Sangeeta Vijay Kumar
Reports by Asian Warehousing Ltd
Summary
Asian Warehousing Limited was originally incorporated in the name Asian Warehousing Private Limited on May 08, 2012. Thereafter, Honble High Court of Judicature at Bombay dated 10 April, 2015 had approved the Scheme of Arrangement between RT Exports Limited (Demerged Company) and Asian Warehousing Private Limited. Consequently, Asian Warehousing Private Limited later on got converted into Public Limited effective from December 08, 2018 and upon such conversion, the name became Asian Warehousing Limited.The Company is mainly into activities of Agri products warehousing. The Company is highly active in the warehouse development & management space with additional facilities in Kandla and with a targeted development of 1 million square feet of warehousing space. The Demerger of the Warehousing Business of RT Exports Limited into the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement was effective from 01.04.2012. Accordingly, all the Assets, Liabilities and business was vested into the Company during the FY 2023. In terms of the said Scheme of Arrangement, 34,87,200 Equity Shares got listed effective from 27 June, 2023.
The Asian Warehousing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹55.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asian Warehousing Ltd is ₹19.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Asian Warehousing Ltd is 68.22 and 6.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asian Warehousing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asian Warehousing Ltd is ₹29.4 and ₹87.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Asian Warehousing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 65.69%, 6 Month at -5.18%, 3 Month at 16.59% and 1 Month at 25.19%.
