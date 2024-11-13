Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 9 Jan 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR)Regulation, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Asian Warehousing Limited has at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, January 09, 2025, considered and approved appointment of Mr. Pankaj Prabhakar Kamble as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 09.01.2025.

Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

The Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. on Monday, December 02, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Considered and approved the alteration of the Main Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders 2. Considered, discussed and approved Postal Ballot Notice pursuant to Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) read with the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as required to be sent to the Shareholders of the Company. 3. Appointment of Scrutinizer. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:45 P.M. and concluded at 01:15 P.M. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of directors in its meeting held today i.e. on Monday, December 02, 2024, considered and approved the alteration of the Main object clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders. Please refer to the attached document for further details.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Asian Warehousing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Asian Warehousing Limited hereby informs that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. In view of completion of tenure of Mr. Manohar Kumar as an independent director and appointment of Mrs. Sangeeta Kumar as Additional director designated as independent director, the Board approved re-constitution of the committees w.e.f. 13.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the Listing regulations, this is to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has, at its meeting held today viz. Monday, October 21, 2024, approved the appointment of Ms. Sony Pavanan (ACS 71657) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) w.e.f. October 21, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Asian Warehousing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 as required under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. Further pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and as per the terms of Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders of the Company the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from July 01 2024 and will re-open after 48 hours of declaration of the above-mentioned results for directors and specified persons as defined in the Code. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 30 and 33(3) read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 inter alia considered and approved Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, we enclose herewith copy of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 and Limited Review Report on the said results received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company. In compliance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window will re-open after 48 hours of announcement of the said results. Please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 7:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:30 P.M. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Asian Warehousing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Reg 29 of SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 this is to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on MondayJuly 29 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at the registered office of the company to consider and approve the following businesses: - 1. Approval of Directors Report along with its Annexures and Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the Financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To fix date time and venue of the 12th Annual General Meeting of the Company and approve the Draft notice of AGM. 3. Appointment of scrutinizer for e-voting process for the ensuing 12th Annual General Meeting of the company. 4. Approval of closure of the register of members and share transfer book. 5. Approval of the e-voting platform for providing remote electronic voting (e-voting) facility to the shareholders at the ensuing 12th Annual General Meeting. 6. Any other matter with permission of the Chair. This is to inform you that inter-alia the following decisions were taken at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, July 29, 2024: 1. Approval of Directors Report along with its Annexures and Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Appointment of Scrutinizer for e-voting process for the ensuing 12th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3.Approval for Closure of the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book. 4.Approval of the notice of 12th Annual General Meeting of the Company and fixation of date, day and venue of the 12th Annual General Meeting of the company. 5.Sale/disposal of immovable properties of the company pursuant to the provisions of Section 180(1)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 37A (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, subject to approval of members in the ensuing 12th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 10 May 2024

Asian Warehousing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday February 08 2024 at the registered office of the company to consider and approve inter alia the following matters: 1. Approval of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended December 31 2023; and 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and as per the terms of Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders of the Company the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from January 01 2024 and will re-open after 48 hours of declaration of the above-mentioned results for directors and specified persons as defined in the Code. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 30 and 33(3) read with Schedule III and other applicable Regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Friday, May 17, 2024, has inter alia, approved the following; 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 2. Appointment of Jayesh S Vora, Practicing Chartered Accountant, Mumbai, as Internal Auditor to conduct Internal Audit of the company for financial year 2023-24 3. Appointment of M/s. Feni Shah & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, Mumbai as Secretarial Auditors of the Company to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024