Board Meeting 15 May 2025 7 May 2025

Avon Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025. 2. Any Other business if any which may be placed before the board with the permissions of the Chairman. WE ENCLOSE HEREWITH: - the standalone audited financial results for the quarter for the quarter ended 31st March, 2025 alongwith the statement of Assets and Liabilities and cash flow statements - Independent Auditors Reports on the standalone audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 15th May, 2025. The outcomes of the Board Meeting as detailed above are as under: The other important outcomes of the meeting are as under: - Approval for the Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31st March, 2025. We enclose herewith: the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025 alongwith the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and cash flow statements Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2025. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 3:30 p.m. Kindly take the same on record and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2025)

Board Meeting 17 Mar 2025 7 Mar 2025

AVON MERCANTILE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/03/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir In terms of regulation 29 and 47 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 17th day of March 2025 at 3:00 P.M. (IST) at the Registered Office of the Company to inter-alia transact the following business: To consider and approve the Appointment of a Chief Financial Officer (CFO); To Consider and approve the reconstitution of the Risk Management committee of the Company To consider and transit any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permissions of the Chairman. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the outcomes of the Board Meeting held on 17th March, 2025 which commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:00 P.M. The outcomes of the Board Meeting as detailed above are as under: 1. Appointment of Mr. Ajay Singh as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, The details as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-POD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 w.r.t. Appointment of KMP are enclosed in (Annexure I) 2. Reconstitution of Risk Management Committee Consequent to appointment of Mr. Ajay Singh, CFO of the Company, the Board of Directors has approved the reconstitution of Risk Management Committee of the Company (Annexure II) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.03.2025)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

AVON MERCANTILE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir In terms of regulation 29 and 47 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 24th day of January 2025 at 3:00 P.M. (IST) at the Registered Office of the Company to inter-alia transact the following business: To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2024; To consider and transit any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permissions of the Chairman. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the outcomes of the Board Meeting held on 24th January, 2025 which commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:00 P.M. The outcomes of the Board Meeting as detailed above are as under: - The un-audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors on the financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024. (annexure -A) - The resignation received from Mr. Gopal Singh Negi, Chief Financial Officer of the Company and having PAN- AASPN4263A w.e.f. 24th January, 2025 and accepted by the Board. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.01.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

AVON MERCANTILE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of regulation 29 and 47 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 11th day of November 2024 at 2:30 P.M. (IST) at the Registered Office of the Company to inter-alia transact the following business: To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024; To consider and transit any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permissions of the Chairman. Intimation of the adjournment of the Board Meeting to 12th November, 2024 (in continuance of Meeting held on 11th November, 2024) for considering Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and quarter ended September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

AVON MERCANTILE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of reg. 29 and 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that the Board meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 29.08. 2024 at 3:00 P.M. (IST) at the Reg. Office of the Company to: To discuss and approve the appointment of Ms. Himani Aneja as an AD and ID to the Board. To consider the reappointment of Mr. Siddheshwar Kumar Upadhyay an ependent Director as his current tenure of 5 year is nearing its expiration. To review and approve the Directors Report for F.Y. 2023-2024. To take note of the cessation of Ms. Seema Salwan due to the completion of her tenure of 5 years as an Independent Director. To consider and approve the voluntary delisting of the Company from Calcutta Stock Exchange. To consider and authorize Ms. Disha Soni CS & Compliance Officer of the Company to issue Notice of the 39th AGM. To consider and transit any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman and the majority of Directors. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29.08.2024 which commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:15 P.M. The outcomes of the BM as detailed above are as under: 1. The BoD has appointed Ms. Himani Aneja (DIN: 09009974) as an AD and ID to the Board (ANNEXURE A). 2. The BoD approved the re-appointment of Mr. Siddheshwar Kumar Upadhyay (DIN: 07871728), an ID as his current tenure of 5 years is nearing its expiration (ANNEXURE B). 3. The BoD approved the Directors Report for F.Y. 2023-2024. 4. The BoD took note of Ms. Seema Salwans (DIN: 06944301) cessation due to the completion of her 5 year tenure as an ID (ANNEXURE C). 5. The BoD approved the voluntary delisting of the Company from CSE. 6. Reconstitution of Committees of the BoDs (ANNEXURE D). 7. Ms. Disha Soni, CS & Compliance Officer of the Company is authorized to issue the Notice of the 39th AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024