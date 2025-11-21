The Board has also approved the proposal to convene the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, 26th June 2025 at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual means in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India Annual Report for the financial year 2024-2025 Notice of 27th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :03.06.2025) Proceedings of 27th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2025) Revised Scrutinizers Report for 27th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2025)