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AWL Agri Business Ltd News & Stock Insights Today

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185.71
(-1.68%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Adani Group pares 7% balance stake in AWL

Adani Group pares 7% balance stake in AWL

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Additionally, several international investors from Singapore, the UAE, and other Asian markets also picked up some stake in the company.

21 Nov 2025|12:12 PM
AWL Agri Q4 Profit Rises 21%

AWL Agri Q4 Profit Rises 21%

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The foods and FMCG segment displayed steady growth momentum, posting a 26% YoY improvement in both volume and revenue.

29 Apr 2025|11:48 AM
Adani Wilmar Q3: Strong Volume Growth Drives Revenue Surge

Adani Wilmar Q3: Strong Volume Growth Drives Revenue Surge

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According to the corporate filing, the expansion was accomplished in spite of large price increases brought on by an increase in the cost of raw materials.

6 Jan 2025|12:52 PM
Adani Exits Adani Wilmar, Divests 44% Stake via Wilmar Deal and OFS

Adani Exits Adani Wilmar, Divests 44% Stake via Wilmar Deal and OFS

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AEL sold its remaining 13% stake through an Offer for Sale, while the remaining 31% stake is being bought by Lence, a subsidiary of Wilmar International.

31 Dec 2024|01:15 PM
Adani Wilmar Share Sale Halted Amid US Probe

Adani Wilmar Share Sale Halted Amid US Probe

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The dominant owners of Adani Wilmar currently hold 86.8% of the company, which is significantly more than the 75% maximum allowed.

26 Nov 2024|05:26 PM
Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

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Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM
Adani Wilmar acquires 67% Stake in Omkar Chemicals for ₹56.25 Crore

Adani Wilmar acquires 67% Stake in Omkar Chemicals for ₹56.25 Crore

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The acquisition is part of AWL’s strategy to diversify and expand its footprint in the specialty chemicals sector.

12 Jul 2024|11:25 AM

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