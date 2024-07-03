Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFMCG
Open₹185.75
Prev. Close₹185.71
Turnover(Lac.)₹167.24
Day's High₹189.5
Day's Low₹185.75
52 Week's High₹286
52 Week's Low₹171.19
Book Value₹79.63
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24,485.94
P/E24.12
EPS7.7
Divi. Yield0.54
Additionally, several international investors from Singapore, the UAE, and other Asian markets also picked up some stake in the company.
The foods and FMCG segment displayed steady growth momentum, posting a 26% YoY improvement in both volume and revenue.
According to the corporate filing, the expansion was accomplished in spite of large price increases brought on by an increase in the cost of raw materials.
AEL sold its remaining 13% stake through an Offer for Sale, while the remaining 31% stake is being bought by Lence, a subsidiary of Wilmar International.
The dominant owners of Adani Wilmar currently hold 86.8% of the company, which is significantly more than the 75% maximum allowed.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
129.53
129.97
129.97
129.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,238.28
8,142.06
7,858.34
7,247.91
Net Worth
9,367.81
8,272.03
7,988.31
7,377.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
52,361.01
37,090.42
yoy growth (%)
41.17
Raw materials
-47,110.58
-32,489.75
As % of sales
89.97
87.59
Employee costs
-357.63
-321.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
1,084.38
757.44
Depreciation
-284.74
-267.53
Tax paid
-276.44
-102.89
Working capital
3,109.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
41.17
Op profit growth
29.97
EBIT growth
38.28
Net profit growth
23.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
74,730.67
63,672.24
51,225.1
58,184.81
54,154.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
74,730.67
63,672.24
51,225.1
58,184.81
54,154.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
417.8
238.04
293.61
963.51
172.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,110.1
|32.47
|4,95,575.79
|2,930
|1.94
|15,599
|209.49
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,398.9
|78.27
|2,69,857.95
|1,114.11
|0.86
|6,723.75
|27.53
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
522.15
|63.33
|1,76,505.12
|787.91
|0.29
|4,500.55
|55.47
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,078.5
|47.76
|1,22,340.62
|685.47
|1.78
|4,512.36
|192.68
Marico Ltd
MARICO
809
|54.09
|1,04,988.7
|336
|0.5
|2,205
|44.73
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman
Kuok Khoon Hong
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
ANGSHU MALLICK
Independent Director
Madhu Rao
Chairman & Independent Director
Dorab Erach Mistry
Independent Director
Dipali Sheth
Independent Director
Anup P Shah
Whole-time Director
Ravindra Kumar Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Darshil Mayank Lakhia
Fortune House,
Near Navrangpura Rlwy.Crossing,
Gujarat - 380009
Tel: 91-79-26455848/26565555
Website: http://www.adaniwilmar.com
Email: investor.relations@adaniwilmar.in
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
AWL Agri Business Limited, formerly known as Adani Wilmar Limited was founded in 1999 as a 50:50 joint venture between two global corporate groups -Adani Group of India- the leaders in Energy & Privat...
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Reports by AWL Agri Business Ltd
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