iifl-logo

AWL Agri Business Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
188.4
(1.45%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:49:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open185.75
  • Day's High189.5
  • 52 Wk High286
  • Prev. Close185.71
  • Day's Low185.75
  • 52 Wk Low 171.19
  • Turnover (lac)167.24
  • P/E24.12
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value79.63
  • EPS7.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24,485.94
  • Div. Yield0.54
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

AWL Agri Business Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

₹185.75

Prev. Close

₹185.71

Turnover(Lac.)

₹167.24

Day's High

₹189.5

Day's Low

₹185.75

52 Week's High

₹286

52 Week's Low

₹171.19

Book Value

₹79.63

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24,485.94

P/E

24.12

EPS

7.7

Divi. Yield

0.54

AWL Agri Business Ltd Corporate Action

28 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Apr, 2025

arrow

21 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

AWL Agri Business Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Adani Group pares 7% balance stake in AWL

Adani Group pares 7% balance stake in AWL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Additionally, several international investors from Singapore, the UAE, and other Asian markets also picked up some stake in the company.

21 Nov 2025|12:12 PM
Read More
AWL Agri Q4 Profit Rises 21%

AWL Agri Q4 Profit Rises 21%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The foods and FMCG segment displayed steady growth momentum, posting a 26% YoY improvement in both volume and revenue.

29 Apr 2025|11:48 AM
Read More
Adani Wilmar Q3: Strong Volume Growth Drives Revenue Surge

Adani Wilmar Q3: Strong Volume Growth Drives Revenue Surge

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

According to the corporate filing, the expansion was accomplished in spite of large price increases brought on by an increase in the cost of raw materials.

6 Jan 2025|12:52 PM
Read More
Adani Exits Adani Wilmar, Divests 44% Stake via Wilmar Deal and OFS

Adani Exits Adani Wilmar, Divests 44% Stake via Wilmar Deal and OFS

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

AEL sold its remaining 13% stake through an Offer for Sale, while the remaining 31% stake is being bought by Lence, a subsidiary of Wilmar International.

31 Dec 2024|01:15 PM
Read More
Adani Wilmar Share Sale Halted Amid US Probe

Adani Wilmar Share Sale Halted Amid US Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The dominant owners of Adani Wilmar currently hold 86.8% of the company, which is significantly more than the 75% maximum allowed.

26 Nov 2024|05:26 PM
Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

AWL Agri Business Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:45 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.93%

Foreign: 56.93%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 30.23%

Institutions: 30.23%

Non-Institutions: 12.37%

Custodian: 0.45%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

AWL Agri Business Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

129.53

129.97

129.97

129.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9,238.28

8,142.06

7,858.34

7,247.91

Net Worth

9,367.81

8,272.03

7,988.31

7,377.88

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

52,361.01

37,090.42

yoy growth (%)

41.17

Raw materials

-47,110.58

-32,489.75

As % of sales

89.97

87.59

Employee costs

-357.63

-321.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Profit before tax

1,084.38

757.44

Depreciation

-284.74

-267.53

Tax paid

-276.44

-102.89

Working capital

3,109.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

41.17

Op profit growth

29.97

EBIT growth

38.28

Net profit growth

23.43

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

74,730.67

63,672.24

51,225.1

58,184.81

54,154.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

74,730.67

63,672.24

51,225.1

58,184.81

54,154.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

417.8

238.04

293.61

963.51

172.34

AWL Agri Business Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,110.1

32.474,95,575.792,9301.9415,599209.49

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

1,398.9

78.272,69,857.951,114.110.866,723.7527.53

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

522.15

63.331,76,505.12787.910.294,500.5555.47

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

5,078.5

47.761,22,340.62685.471.784,512.36192.68

Marico Ltd

MARICO

809

54.091,04,988.73360.52,20544.73

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT AWL Agri Business Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman

Kuok Khoon Hong

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

ANGSHU MALLICK

Independent Director

Madhu Rao

Chairman & Independent Director

Dorab Erach Mistry

Independent Director

Dipali Sheth

Independent Director

Anup P Shah

Whole-time Director

Ravindra Kumar Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Darshil Mayank Lakhia

Registered Office

Fortune House,

Near Navrangpura Rlwy.Crossing,

Gujarat - 380009

Tel: 91-79-26455848/26565555

Website: http://www.adaniwilmar.com

Email: investor.relations@adaniwilmar.in

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

AWL Agri Business Limited, formerly known as Adani Wilmar Limited was founded in 1999 as a 50:50 joint venture between two global corporate groups -Adani Group of India- the leaders in Energy & Privat...
Read More

Reports by AWL Agri Business Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the AWL Agri Business Ltd share price today?

The AWL Agri Business Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹188.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of AWL Agri Business Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AWL Agri Business Ltd is ₹24485.94 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of AWL Agri Business Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AWL Agri Business Ltd is 24.12 and 2.33 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AWL Agri Business Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AWL Agri Business Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AWL Agri Business Ltd is ₹171.19 and ₹286 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of AWL Agri Business Ltd?

AWL Agri Business Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.09%, 3 Years at -24.40%, 1 Year at -30.65%, 6 Month at -25.89%, 3 Month at 5.76% and 1 Month at -10.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AWL Agri Business Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AWL Agri Business Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.94 %
Institutions - 30.23 %
Public - 12.38 %

QUICKLINKS FOR AWL Agri Business Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.