Board Meeting 28 Apr 2026 21 Apr 2026

Audited Results & Final Dividend AWL Agri Business Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2026 and to consider and recommend dividend, if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2025-26 Submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/04/2026)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2026 28 Jan 2026

AWL Agri Business Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2025. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ending 31st December 2025. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 03.02.2026)

Board Meeting 24 Nov 2025 24 Nov 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting-Disclosure under Reg 30 of SEBI LODR regarding receipt of letter from Adani group seeking reclassification as public shareholder as per Reg 31A of SEBI LODR

Board Meeting 3 Nov 2025 27 Oct 2025

Quarterly Results AWL Agri Business Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September 2025 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 03/11/2025)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2025 7 Jul 2025