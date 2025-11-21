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AWL Agri Business Ltd Board Meeting

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185.71
(-1.68%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Adani Wilmar CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Apr 202621 Apr 2026
Audited Results & Final Dividend AWL Agri Business Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2026 and to consider and recommend dividend, if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2025-26 Submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/04/2026)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202628 Jan 2026
AWL Agri Business Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2025. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ending 31st December 2025. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 03.02.2026)
Board Meeting24 Nov 202524 Nov 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting-Disclosure under Reg 30 of SEBI LODR regarding receipt of letter from Adani group seeking reclassification as public shareholder as per Reg 31A of SEBI LODR
Board Meeting3 Nov 202527 Oct 2025
Quarterly Results AWL Agri Business Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September 2025 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 03/11/2025)
Board Meeting15 Jul 20257 Jul 2025
Quarterly Results AWL Agri Business Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/07/2025) Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15.07.2025)

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