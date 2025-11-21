|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Apr 2026
|21 Apr 2026
|Audited Results & Final Dividend AWL Agri Business Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2026 and to consider and recommend dividend, if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2025-26 Submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/04/2026)
|Board Meeting
|3 Feb 2026
|28 Jan 2026
|AWL Agri Business Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2025. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ending 31st December 2025. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 03.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|24 Nov 2025
|24 Nov 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting-Disclosure under Reg 30 of SEBI LODR regarding receipt of letter from Adani group seeking reclassification as public shareholder as per Reg 31A of SEBI LODR
|Board Meeting
|3 Nov 2025
|27 Oct 2025
|Quarterly Results AWL Agri Business Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September 2025 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 03/11/2025)
|Board Meeting
|15 Jul 2025
|7 Jul 2025
|Quarterly Results AWL Agri Business Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/07/2025) Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15.07.2025)
Additionally, several international investors from Singapore, the UAE, and other Asian markets also picked up some stake in the company.
The foods and FMCG segment displayed steady growth momentum, posting a 26% YoY improvement in both volume and revenue.
According to the corporate filing, the expansion was accomplished in spite of large price increases brought on by an increase in the cost of raw materials.
AEL sold its remaining 13% stake through an Offer for Sale, while the remaining 31% stake is being bought by Lence, a subsidiary of Wilmar International.
The dominant owners of Adani Wilmar currently hold 86.8% of the company, which is significantly more than the 75% maximum allowed.
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.
The acquisition is part of AWL’s strategy to diversify and expand its footprint in the specialty chemicals sector.
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