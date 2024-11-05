|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|29 May 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Share Transfer Books and Register of the Members will remain closed from Thursday, August 1, 2024 to Wednesday, August 7, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 91st AGM and payment of Dividend.
The company's EBITDA decreased by 4% to ₹174.5 Crore, compared to ₹181.6 Crore the previous year. Bata's EBITDA margin also fell to 20.8%.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.