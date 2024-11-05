iifl-logo-icon 1
Bata India Ltd Book Closer

1,310
(0.11%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Bata India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser29 May 20241 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Share Transfer Books and Register of the Members will remain closed from Thursday, August 1, 2024 to Wednesday, August 7, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 91st AGM and payment of Dividend.

Bata India: Related News

Bata India Q2 net profit jumps ~53% y-o-y to ₹52 Crore

Bata India Q2 net profit jumps ~53% y-o-y to ₹52 Crore

5 Nov 2024|10:32 AM

The company's EBITDA decreased by 4% to ₹174.5 Crore, compared to ₹181.6 Crore the previous year. Bata's EBITDA margin also fell to 20.8%.

