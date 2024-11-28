The business declared last week that it has secured an order from Central Coalfields for 48 BH60M Rear Dump Trucks, valued at Rs 246.78 crore.Read More
BEML, which reports to the Ministry of Defence, operates in three verticals: construction and mining, rail and metro, and defence and aerospace.Read More
In the quarter ending September 2024, the company received orders worth ₹444 Crore and executed orders totalling ₹811 Crore.Read More
BEML's Bengaluru rail coach complex will be the platform for these trainsets, which are expected to be delivered by the end of 2026.Read More
