EGM:02.03.2024 Dear Sir/Madam, We hereby inform you that Extra ordinary Genral Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday March, 02 2024 at 12 P.M through VC and OAVM. Please find enclosed herewith copy of Notice of Extra Ordinary Genral Meeting of members of M/S Benchmark Computers Solutions Limited. Kindly Acknowledge the recepit of the same and take it on record. Thanking You For M/s. Benchmark Computers Solutions Limited Ms. Ritika Deepak Paneri Company Secretary and Compliance Officer M.no. A40030 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024) Pursunat to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Secudule iii of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, we are pleased to provide the procceding of the 01st EOGM of the Menmbers of Benchmark Computers Solutions Limited held on Saturday 02nd March, 2024 at 12.00 PM held through Video Conferencing Facility (VC/OAVM) in accordance with the applicable provisions of Companies Act 2013 read with the Rules issued thereunder and the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 and the circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange board of India . The meeting was concluded ar 12.23 PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/03/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) 2015, Please find enclosed herewith the details of voting results and the Scrutinizers report thereon dated 02nd March, 2024. The Resolution set forth in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Notice dated 02nd March, 2024 has been approved by members with requisite majority. The Result of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting along with scrutinizer s Report is also being place on Company Website. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.03.2024)