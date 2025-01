EGM:11.05.2024 BERYL SECURITIES LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON SATURDAY THE 11TH DAY OF MAY, 2024 AT 02:00 PM AT KANCHAN PALACE, COMMUNITY HALL, NIPANIA ROAD, INDORE (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/04/2024) NEWSPAPER PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY AND REMOTE E-VOTING DETAILS (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.04.2024) CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT OUTCOME OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024) PROCEEDINGS OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.06.2024)