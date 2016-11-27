To the Members of Bijlee Textiles Limited

Your Directors have pleasure in submitting their 32nd Annual Report together with the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2017.

1. Financial Summary or performance of the company: (Amount in )

Net Sales / Income from operations 2,15,580 2,07,563 Other Income (1,39,851) 1,63,004 Total Income 75,729 3,70,567 Profit / (Loss) before depreciation (7,70,948) (3,12,737) Less: Depreciation 0 0 Less : Extraordinary items (24,52,950) 0 Profit / (Loss) before Tax (32,23,898) (3,12,737) (Add)/Less: Provision for Tax / adjustment 0 0 Net Profit / (Loss) after Tax (32,23,898) (3,12,737)

2. Dividend

Considering the loss incurred by the Company, your Directors have not recommend any dividend on equity shares for the year.

3. Transfer to reserves

The opening and closing balance of General Reserve was Rs.2,59,13,195/- and Rs.2,26,89,297/-. During the year Company has transferred Net loss of Rs.32,23,898/- from Profit & Loss.

4. Share Capital

The Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up equity share capital as on 31st March, 2017 was 50.00 Lacs. There was no public issue, rights issue, bonus issue or preferential issue etc. during the year. The Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights, sweat equity shares, nor has it granted stock options. As on 31st March, 2017, none of the Directors of the Company hold instruments convertible into equity shares of the Company.

5. Transfer of unclaimed dividend to Investor Education and Protection Fund

In terms of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013, any unclaimed or unpaid Dividend relating to the financial year 2008-2009 is due for remittance on 27/11/2016 to the Investor Education and Protection Fund established by the Central Government. Company has transferred 530/- unclaimed dividend to Investor Protection Fund on 23/12/2016.

6. Review of Operations

During the year under review, the net sales / income from business operation of your Company marginally increased at 2,15,580 as against 2,07,563 in the previous year. The year under review witnessed higher demand growth and the upturn continued in the textile industry due to oversupply situation. The profitability of the Company was adversely affected and the loss for the year 2016-17 increased from 3,12,737 to 32,23,898.

7. Material Changes between the date of the Board report and end of financial year.

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which these financial statements relate on the date of this report

8. Conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo:

The provisions of Section 134(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to our Company. There was no foreign exchange inflow or Outflow during the year under review.

9. Statement concerning development and implementation of risk management policy of the Company

The Company has formalized risk management system by formulating and adopting Risk Management Policy to identify, evaluate and minimize the business risk in the organization.

10. Corporate Social Responsibility:

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable.

11. Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments under section 186:

There were no loans, guarantees or investments made by the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review and hence the said provision is not applicable.

12. Particulars of contract or arrangements under section 188:

There was no contract or arrangements made with related parties as defined under Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review.

13. Explanatory or comments on qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimers made by the auditors and the practicing Company Secretary in their reports

There were no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by either by the Statutory Auditors or by the Secretarial Auditors in their respective reports.

14. Companys policy on directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters provided under sub-section (3) of section 178;

The Companys Policy relating to appointment of Directors, payment of Managerial remuneration, and other related matters as provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 are as under : a. Policy on Directors appointment is to follow the criteria as laid down under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Agreement with Stock Exchanges and good corporate practices. Emphasis is given to persons from diverse fields or professionals. b. The Company has formulated the remuneration policy for its KMP and other employees keeping in view the level and composition of remuneration as reasonable. Ensuring that remuneration meets the performance benchmark and it reflects long term performance objectives. c. For Directors, it is based on the shareholders resolutions, provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed therein, circulars and guidelines issued by the Central Government and other authorities from time to time. However, No remuneration has been given to any Directors during the year. d. Details as required under Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed as per Annexure - A.

15. Extracts of Annual Return in Form MGT-9

The extracts of Annual Return pursuant to the provisions of Section 92 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and administration) Rules, 2014 is furnished in Annexure - B. and is attached to this Report.

16. Number of meeting of the Board:

The Board of Directors have met 9 (nine) times during the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. On 30/05/2016, 26/07/2016, 01/09/2016, 25/10/2016, 27/11/2016, 24/01/2017, 09/02/2017, 15/03/2017 & 16/03/2017.

17. Directors Responsibility Statement:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 your Directors state that : a. in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2017, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same; b. the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2017 and of the loss of the Company for the year ended on that date; c. the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d. the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis. e. the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and f. the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

18. Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates Companies

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Company.

19. Deposits

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the year under review.

20. Directors

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Praful A. Shah Director of the Company retire at the ensuring Annual General Meeting and being eligible have offered herself for re-appointment. The Company devised a policy for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, Board, Committees and other individual Directors which include criteria for performance evaluation of the non-executive directors and executive directors.

21. Declaration by Independent Directors

As required under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under the Act.

22. Statutory Auditor

Messrs A. M. Modi & Associates Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company will retire from the office of the Auditors and being eligible offer themselves for re-appointment. Their remuneration for the current year is to be fixed by you.

23. Secretarial Auditor

The Board has appointed Mr. Jigar K. Vyas, Practicing Company Secretary to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2016-17. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 is annexed herewith to this Report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

24. Particulars of employee and related disclosure

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 there was no employee drawing the remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said rules.

25. Internal Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the Company have appointed M/s Aadil Aibada & Associates, Chartered Accountant as Internal Auditors of the Company, for the financial year 2017-18.

26. Disclosure of composition of audit committee and providing VIGIL mechanism

The Audit Committee comprises Independent Directors namely Shri Ketan Arunchandra Jariwala and Shri Harish Balvantrai Bharucha. All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board. The Company has established a vigil mechanism and overseas through the committee, the genuine concerns expressed by the employees and other Directors. The Company has also provided adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors who express their concerns. The Company has also provided direct access to the chairman of the Audit Committee on reporting issues concerning the interests of co employees and the Company.

27. Nomination and Remuneration Policy

On recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors have approved a Nomination and Remuneration Policy for the appointment and remuneration of the director, key managerial personnel (KMP) and other employees.

28. Change in the nature of Business

The provision under rule 8 (5) (ii) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, there is no change in the nature of business during the year.

29. Significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future

The provision under Rule 8 (5) (vii) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, there is no any Significant and Material order passed during the year.

30. Details in respect of adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements

The provision of Section 134(3)(ca) and Section 143 (12) as per Companies Amendment Act, 2015, Company has adequate internal financial control during the year.

31. Details regarding fraud which have been reported to the Audit Committee/ Board but not to the Central Government as per revised Section 143(12) should be disclosed in the Boards report in such manner as may be prescribed

The provision of Section 134(3)(ca) and Section 143 (12) as per Companies Amendment Act, 2015, no fraud reported during the year.

32. Shares

Buy Back of Securities

The Company has not offered any buyback of securities during the year under review.

Sweat Equity

The Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares during the year under review.

Bonus Shares

No Bonus Shares were issued during the year under review.

Employee stock option plan

The Company has not provided any Stock Option Scheme to the employees.

Issue of equity shares with differential rights

The Company has not issued any equity shares with differential rights.

33. Acknowledgements

The Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the continued support and co-operation extended to your Company its bankers, customers, suppliers, government authorities, regulatory authorities and other stake holders. Your Directors also acknowledge the support extended by the employees and the guidance by the members on the Board.

Praful A. Shah Chairman DIN 00218143 Place : Surat Date : 29.05.2017.

