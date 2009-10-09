Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,964.65
|118.65
|3,39,361.23
|602.26
|0.04
|7,800.75
|145.96
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
822.15
|57.01
|28,673.19
|165.41
|0.4
|732.13
|67.87
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
889.6
|292.13
|19,810.07
|16.76
|0.16
|259.95
|65.65
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
519.7
|134.62
|17,270.75
|34.79
|0
|498.4
|34.63
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
194.25
|14.87
|15,510.4
|155.67
|3.12
|10,301.59
|46.35
No Record Found
