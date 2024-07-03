iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd Share Price

146.1
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open152
  • Day's High152
  • 52 Wk High344
  • Prev. Close153.75
  • Day's Low146.1
  • 52 Wk Low 131
  • Turnover (lac)17.53
  • P/E15.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value46.37
  • EPS10.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)119.22
  • Div. Yield0
Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

152

Prev. Close

153.75

Turnover(Lac.)

17.53

Day's High

152

Day's Low

146.1

52 Week's High

344

52 Week's Low

131

Book Value

46.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

119.22

P/E

15.13

EPS

10.16

Divi. Yield

0

Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Demat Account

Trading Account

Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.52%

Non-Promoter- 0.13%

Institutions: 0.13%

Non-Institutions: 26.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.16

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.68

7.95

1.48

-0.06

Net Worth

37.84

7.96

1.49

-0.05

Minority Interest

Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,174.2

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,150.2

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,345.1

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,247.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

477.75

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Laxmikant Sadashiv Kole

Non Executive Director

Madhuri Laxmikant Kole

Whole Time Director & CFO

Shrinivas Laxmikant Kole

Independent Director

SANKER PARAMESWARAN

Independent Director

Vasudeo Ganpatdas Gujrathi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aniruddha Shrikant Deshmukh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd

Summary

Shri Balaji Valve Components Limited was originally incorporated on November 17, 2011, as a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Shri Balaji Valve Components Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Pune Maharashtra. Thereafter, Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from Shri Balaji Valve Components Private Limited to Shri Balaji Valve Components Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 10, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune, Maharashtra.Presently, Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing ready to assemble valve components catering to different industries. It manufacture and supply various types of valve components which are used in manufacturing of ball valves, butterfly valves and other valve including forging products. Currently, the Company is operating from 2 manufacturing facilities located at Pune, Maharashtra. One of the manufacturing facilities is located at Bhosari, Pune with the forging capabilities and heat treatment capabilities, the second manufacturing facility is located at Chakan MIDC, Bhamboli, Pune which undertakes the machining work.The Company manufacture valve components using the forging method, bar routing method and casting methods. In case of any casting products, it generally get casts manufactured from the customers nominated vendors or outsourcing. The manufacturing facility situated at Bhosari, Pune is equipped with forging pla
Company FAQs

What is the Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd share price today?

The Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹146.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd is ₹119.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd is 15.13 and 3.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd is ₹131 and ₹344 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd?

Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -22.93%, 6 Month at -36.91%, 3 Month at -39.47% and 1 Month at -7.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.53 %
Institutions - 0.14 %
Public - 26.33 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

