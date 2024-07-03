Summary

Shri Balaji Valve Components Limited was originally incorporated on November 17, 2011, as a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Shri Balaji Valve Components Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Pune Maharashtra. Thereafter, Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from Shri Balaji Valve Components Private Limited to Shri Balaji Valve Components Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 10, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune, Maharashtra.Presently, Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing ready to assemble valve components catering to different industries. It manufacture and supply various types of valve components which are used in manufacturing of ball valves, butterfly valves and other valve including forging products. Currently, the Company is operating from 2 manufacturing facilities located at Pune, Maharashtra. One of the manufacturing facilities is located at Bhosari, Pune with the forging capabilities and heat treatment capabilities, the second manufacturing facility is located at Chakan MIDC, Bhamboli, Pune which undertakes the machining work.The Company manufacture valve components using the forging method, bar routing method and casting methods. In case of any casting products, it generally get casts manufactured from the customers nominated vendors or outsourcing. The manufacturing facility situated at Bhosari, Pune is equipped with forging pla

