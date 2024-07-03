Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹152
Prev. Close₹153.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.53
Day's High₹152
Day's Low₹146.1
52 Week's High₹344
52 Week's Low₹131
Book Value₹46.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)119.22
P/E15.13
EPS10.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.16
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.68
7.95
1.48
-0.06
Net Worth
37.84
7.96
1.49
-0.05
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,174.2
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,150.2
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,345.1
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,247.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
477.75
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Laxmikant Sadashiv Kole
Non Executive Director
Madhuri Laxmikant Kole
Whole Time Director & CFO
Shrinivas Laxmikant Kole
Independent Director
SANKER PARAMESWARAN
Independent Director
Vasudeo Ganpatdas Gujrathi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aniruddha Shrikant Deshmukh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd
Summary
Shri Balaji Valve Components Limited was originally incorporated on November 17, 2011, as a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Shri Balaji Valve Components Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Pune Maharashtra. Thereafter, Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from Shri Balaji Valve Components Private Limited to Shri Balaji Valve Components Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 10, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune, Maharashtra.Presently, Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing ready to assemble valve components catering to different industries. It manufacture and supply various types of valve components which are used in manufacturing of ball valves, butterfly valves and other valve including forging products. Currently, the Company is operating from 2 manufacturing facilities located at Pune, Maharashtra. One of the manufacturing facilities is located at Bhosari, Pune with the forging capabilities and heat treatment capabilities, the second manufacturing facility is located at Chakan MIDC, Bhamboli, Pune which undertakes the machining work.The Company manufacture valve components using the forging method, bar routing method and casting methods. In case of any casting products, it generally get casts manufactured from the customers nominated vendors or outsourcing. The manufacturing facility situated at Bhosari, Pune is equipped with forging pla
Read More
The Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹146.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd is ₹119.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd is 15.13 and 3.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd is ₹131 and ₹344 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -22.93%, 6 Month at -36.91%, 3 Month at -39.47% and 1 Month at -7.38%.
