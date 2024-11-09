iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd Board Meeting

143
(2.84%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:16:00 PM

Shri Balaji CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 09th Day of November 2024 at 06:00 P.M. (IST) at Elpro Mall Chinchwad Pune to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended on 30th September 2024. As informed vide Companys intimation letter dated 27th September 2024 the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company is closed from 01st October 2024 and shall re-open after 48 hours from the declaration of Financial Results. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to submit the Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year ended September 30, 2024 which was also approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Saturday, 09th November, 2024 at 06:35 P.M. and concluded at 07.30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Sep 202414 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Board of Directors, Shareholders of the Company at its meeting held on September 14, 2024, has approved the Re-appointment of M/s Kishor Gujar & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.116747W) as the statutory auditors of the Company to hold the office for the Second term of 5 (five) consecutive years from the conclusion of the 13th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 18th Annual General Meeting. Read less..
Board Meeting23 Aug 202420 Aug 2024
Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 23rd Day of August 2024 at 04.00 P.M. (IST) A Two-way Video Conferencing (VC) Facility / Other Audiovisual Means (OAVM) to consider the following transaction; Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 23, 2024, has approved and recommended to the shareholders the appointment of M/s Kishor Gujar & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 116747W ) as the statutory auditors of the Company to hold the office for the Second term of 5 (five) consecutive years from the conclusion of the ensuing 13th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 18th Annual General Meeting Meeting has considered and approved. following items of business: 1) To appoint a director in place of Mrs. Madhuri Laxmikant Kole (DIN: 05110326) who retires by rotation and being eligible offers herself for re-appointment, as a Director of the Company. 2) To consider and approve the Integrated Annual Report and Draft Notice of AGM and Audited Financials Statement of the company for the year ended 31st March 2024. 3) To consider and approve the reappointment of a Statutory Auditor for the second term of Five Consecutive years (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jun 202424 Jun 2024
Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Sunday 30th Day of June 2024 at 12:30 P.M. (IST) at PUNE Through Video Conferencing to consider and approve the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company and other items as may be considered necessary for the day-to-day operations of the Company. Pursuant to Regulations 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company at Board Meeting held on Sunday, 30th Day of June 2024 at 12:30 P.M. (IST) at PUNE Through Video Conferencing consider and approve the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. The Details of the company Secretary is attached herewith Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.06.2024)
Board Meeting7 May 20241 May 2024
Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 07th Day of May 2024 at 12:30 P. M. (IST) at ROOM M1 COWORKING- ELPRO MALL 4TH FLOOR ELPRO MALL NEAR CHAPHEKAR CHOWK CHINCHWAD PCMC PUNE-411033 to consider and approve the following Item. 1. To consider and approve audited Financial Results of the company for the half year and year ended March 31 2024 along with Auditors Report submitted by Statutory Auditors. 2. To discuss and consider the matter with regards to the appointment of M/S Chirag Chawra & Co. Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the company for FY 2023-24 & 2024-25. 3. To discuss and consider the matter with regards to the appointment of M/s JSG And Company Practicing Chartered Accountants Pune as Internal Auditor of the company for FY 2024-25. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to submit the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the half-year and year-ended on 31st March 2024 which was also approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, 07th May, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:10 P.M. The Board, at their meeting held on May 7, 2024 transacted the following items of business: 1) Approved the Auditors Report and Half yearly and Annual Audited Financial Statements of the company for the year ended 31st March 2024. 2) Approved the appointment of M/S Chirag Chawra & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the company for FY 2023-24 and 2024-25. 3) Approved the appointment of M/s JSG And Company, Practicing Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the company for FY 2024-25 4) Noted Statement of Deviation for the Quarter ended 31/03/2024 5) Noted the Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance officer. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to submit the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the half-year and year-ended on 31st March 2024 which was also approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, 07th May, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:10 P.M. Approved the Auditors Report and Half yearly and Annual Audited Financial Statements of the company for the year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)

