Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 09th Day of November 2024 at 06:00 P.M. (IST) at Elpro Mall Chinchwad Pune to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended on 30th September 2024. As informed vide Companys intimation letter dated 27th September 2024 the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company is closed from 01st October 2024 and shall re-open after 48 hours from the declaration of Financial Results. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to submit the Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year ended September 30, 2024 which was also approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Saturday, 09th November, 2024 at 06:35 P.M. and concluded at 07.30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Sep 2024 14 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Board of Directors, Shareholders of the Company at its meeting held on September 14, 2024, has approved the Re-appointment of M/s Kishor Gujar & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.116747W) as the statutory auditors of the Company to hold the office for the Second term of 5 (five) consecutive years from the conclusion of the 13th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 18th Annual General Meeting. Read less..

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 23rd Day of August 2024 at 04.00 P.M. (IST) A Two-way Video Conferencing (VC) Facility / Other Audiovisual Means (OAVM) to consider the following transaction; Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 23, 2024, has approved and recommended to the shareholders the appointment of M/s Kishor Gujar & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 116747W ) as the statutory auditors of the Company to hold the office for the Second term of 5 (five) consecutive years from the conclusion of the ensuing 13th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 18th Annual General Meeting Meeting has considered and approved. following items of business: 1) To appoint a director in place of Mrs. Madhuri Laxmikant Kole (DIN: 05110326) who retires by rotation and being eligible offers herself for re-appointment, as a Director of the Company. 2) To consider and approve the Integrated Annual Report and Draft Notice of AGM and Audited Financials Statement of the company for the year ended 31st March 2024. 3) To consider and approve the reappointment of a Statutory Auditor for the second term of Five Consecutive years (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jun 2024 24 Jun 2024

Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Sunday 30th Day of June 2024 at 12:30 P.M. (IST) at PUNE Through Video Conferencing to consider and approve the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company and other items as may be considered necessary for the day-to-day operations of the Company. Pursuant to Regulations 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company at Board Meeting held on Sunday, 30th Day of June 2024 at 12:30 P.M. (IST) at PUNE Through Video Conferencing consider and approve the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. The Details of the company Secretary is attached herewith Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.06.2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 1 May 2024