Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd Summary

Shri Balaji Valve Components Limited was originally incorporated on November 17, 2011, as a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Shri Balaji Valve Components Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Pune Maharashtra. Thereafter, Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from Shri Balaji Valve Components Private Limited to Shri Balaji Valve Components Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 10, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune, Maharashtra.Presently, Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing ready to assemble valve components catering to different industries. It manufacture and supply various types of valve components which are used in manufacturing of ball valves, butterfly valves and other valve including forging products. Currently, the Company is operating from 2 manufacturing facilities located at Pune, Maharashtra. One of the manufacturing facilities is located at Bhosari, Pune with the forging capabilities and heat treatment capabilities, the second manufacturing facility is located at Chakan MIDC, Bhamboli, Pune which undertakes the machining work.The Company manufacture valve components using the forging method, bar routing method and casting methods. In case of any casting products, it generally get casts manufactured from the customers nominated vendors or outsourcing. The manufacturing facility situated at Bhosari, Pune is equipped with forging plant of upto 1.5 metric tonne hammer, oil fired furnace, trimming press, heat treatment furnace etc. used for functions like annealing, hardening, tempering and normalizing along with manufacturing forging components. Prior to incorporation, the Promoter, Laxmikant Sadashiv Kole had commenced the business of manufacturing of machined and valves components through his proprietary concern M/s Balaji Enterprises, from where he started the initial production during the year 1992. With the knowledge of valve component industry, the proprietorship concern of Promoter expanded its operations during the first decade of its operation. Later during the year 2003, to co-op with the similar business and allied activities, M/s Shrinivas Engineering proprietary concern was established by Madhuri Laxmikant Kole, the Promoter. Later, in 2021, the promoters decided to transfer all the assets and liabilities of both the proprietorship concern i.e. M/s Balaji Enterprises & M/s Shrinivas Engineering to the Company.In 2023, the Company established second manufacturing unit at Chakan MIDC, Bhamboli, Pune which is a two floored shop facility, equipped with machines like air compressor, ball grinding machine, multi spindle drilling machine, bandsaw machine, tool grinding machine, lathe machine, VMC machine, CNC machine, surface polishing machine, HMC machine, radial drilling machine, bench grinder, fiber laser marking machine etc. These facilities are equipped with crane, centralised air and coolant line, material movement vehicles etc for material movement and ease in operations.The Company is proposing an Initial Public Offering of 21,60,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.