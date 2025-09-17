iifl-logo

Aptus Pharma Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Aptus Pharma Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aptus Pharma Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

18 Sep, 2025|01:24 PM
Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aptus Pharma Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

5

0.3

0.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

1.97

1.47

0.67

Net Worth

6.97

1.77

0.97

Minority Interest

Aptus Pharma Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,620.25

78.053,88,752.25753.530.995,566.68101.44

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,050.65

68.761,60,625.755570.492,357561.08

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,559.25

24.381,25,949.051,303.131.034,501.66397.38

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,543.6

60.331,19,926.145510.172,567224.34

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

DRREDDY

1,310.95

15.871,09,412.842,961.20.617,788.7345.75

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aptus Pharma Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Tejash Maheshchandra Hathi

Non Executive Director

CHETAN SHANTILAL LALSETA

Non Executive Director

Jyotiben Hasmukhbhai Chandarana

Non Executive Director

Riddhish Natwarlal Tanna

Independent Director

Vikas Rambhai Jobanputra

Independent Director

Sejal Harit Palan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mohini Hardikbhai Gandhi

Registered Office

Ashutosh Buildcon Asali,

Daskroi,

Gujarat - 382427

Tel: +91 76004 27827

Website: http://www.aptus-pharma.com

Email: info@aptuspharma.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Company FAQs

What is the Aptus Pharma Ltd share price today?

The Aptus Pharma Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Aptus Pharma Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aptus Pharma Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 18 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aptus Pharma Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aptus Pharma Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 18 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aptus Pharma Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aptus Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aptus Pharma Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 18 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aptus Pharma Ltd?

Aptus Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aptus Pharma Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aptus Pharma Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

