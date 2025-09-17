No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
5
0.3
0.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
1.97
1.47
0.67
Net Worth
6.97
1.77
0.97
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,620.25
|78.05
|3,88,752.25
|753.53
|0.99
|5,566.68
|101.44
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,050.65
|68.76
|1,60,625.75
|557
|0.49
|2,357
|561.08
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,559.25
|24.38
|1,25,949.05
|1,303.13
|1.03
|4,501.66
|397.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,543.6
|60.33
|1,19,926.14
|551
|0.17
|2,567
|224.34
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
DRREDDY
1,310.95
|15.87
|1,09,412.84
|2,961.2
|0.61
|7,788.7
|345.75
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Tejash Maheshchandra Hathi
Non Executive Director
CHETAN SHANTILAL LALSETA
Non Executive Director
Jyotiben Hasmukhbhai Chandarana
Non Executive Director
Riddhish Natwarlal Tanna
Independent Director
Vikas Rambhai Jobanputra
Independent Director
Sejal Harit Palan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mohini Hardikbhai Gandhi
Ashutosh Buildcon Asali,
Daskroi,
Gujarat - 382427
Tel: +91 76004 27827
Website: http://www.aptus-pharma.com
Email: info@aptuspharma.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Aptus Pharma Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.